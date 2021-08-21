Tropical storm warning issued for Westchester County as Henri heads up East Coast
News 12 meteorologists are tracking Henri as it makes its way up the East Coast. The storm may have a significant impact on Westchester County and the Hudson Valley.
A tropical storm warning is in effect for Westchester County until further notice.
Henri is expected to intensify into a Category 1 Hurricane sometime on Saturday. It will reach the tristate area by Sunday morning.
Storm surge of 3-5 feet is expected. Easterly winds will push the water into the Long Island Sound, causing widespread coastal flooding.
The storm is also expected to produce 3-6 inches of rain and sustained winds of 30-50 mph. Wind gusts of 45-60 mph are also possible if Henri trends further west.
New York residents are urged to take whatever preparations and precautions they can on Saturday ahead of the storm.
Westchester could see tropical storm-force winds by 5 a.m. Sunday, with the wind really picking up by 6 a.m. Storm surge and flooding are expected to occur around noon. Henri is expected to make landfall near Sayville or Fire Island around 2 p.m.
The worse of the storm is expected to be out of the areas by 10 p.m. Sunday.
