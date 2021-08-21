Free breakfast, lunch meals to be offered to all BCPS students for the 2021-2022 school year

TOWSON, MD—The Baltimore County Public Schools’ Office of Food and Nutrition Services will offer all students attending BCPS schools free breakfast and lunch meals throughout the 2021-2022 school year, beginning on Monday, August 30, the first day of school.

Breakfast meals will be offered upon entering the school and then eaten in classrooms. For lunch meal service, students will go through the cafeteria line and choose an entrée, fruit and vegetable sides, and milk. Menus are posted on the Office of Food and Nutrition Services website. Snack, a la carte, and adult meal purchases will not be available at this time.

“We are so pleased to be able to offer this service to BCPS students and families,” said BCPS Superintendent Dr. Darryl L. Williams. “I also want to take this opportunity to thank our dedicated and hard-working Office of Food and Nutrition Services team. Since March 2020, this tireless team has served 2.9 million meals to BCPS students. They understand that ensuring that students are well-nourished is essential for wellbeing and academic progress.”

Details will be shared soon regarding how free meals will be distributed to students participating in the Virtual Learning Program.

Meal benefit applications are available upon request to establish eligibility for other programs or services. Please call 443-809-7860 for additional information and income guidelines.

The United States Department of Agriculture extended Child Nutrition Program waivers that allow school systems the flexibility to continue access to free meals for the entire school year. The waiver allows the National School Lunch Program Seamless Summer Option to operate when school is open during the regular school year. Participating under the program eliminates the need to collect meal payments, including cash payments in school cafeterias.

