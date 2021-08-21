Reminiscence
A noir-sci-fi mix both entertaining and confounding, just the right mashup for a drama whose centerpiece is the mind. Reminiscence is writer/director Lisa Joy’s mashup of the Nolan-like memory motif and the noir genre with water imagery from baptism to death from any film you can remember. (She’s Christopher Nolan’s sister-in-law). Like Nolan, Joy has an interest in the many worlds occupied by the mind and herself does an effective job of melding noir and sci-fi. In other words, it tries to do a bit too much yet is saved by its good intentions and glam stars like Hugh Jackman as Nick and Rebecca Ferguson as Mae.www.wcbe.org
