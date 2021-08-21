Cancel
Cover picture for the articleA noir-sci-fi mix both entertaining and confounding, just the right mashup for a drama whose centerpiece is the mind. Reminiscence is writer/director Lisa Joy’s mashup of the Nolan-like memory motif and the noir genre with water imagery from baptism to death from any film you can remember. (She’s Christopher Nolan’s sister-in-law). Like Nolan, Joy has an interest in the many worlds occupied by the mind and herself does an effective job of melding noir and sci-fi. In other words, it tries to do a bit too much yet is saved by its good intentions and glam stars like Hugh Jackman as Nick and Rebecca Ferguson as Mae.

MoviesPosted by
The Independent

Review: A past-obsessed, underwater world in 'Reminiscence'

Just as surely as climate change is scaring the land and warming the seas, it is also flooding our movies. The planet's imperiled future has been in the DNA of disaster movies like “The Day After Tomorrow” for years, of course. But lately, climate has taken a more leading role in films proliferating as quickly as ice caps are melting. This summer has seen the parched, Australian thriller “The Dry” (good movie, by the way) and “The Tomorrow War,” a time-traveling war movie that leads to an apocalyptic threat unlocked by thawing permafrost.
MoviesThe Ringer

‘Reminiscence’ Recalls the Ambitions of Christopher Nolan, to Mixed Effect

There isn’t a Christopher Nolan movie on the docket this year, but if you squint a little you can see the new Warner Bros. blockbuster Reminiscence as an extension of the auteur’s sensibilities. As the camera sweeps over Miami’s flooded cityscape in the film’s opening sequence, Hugh Jackman’s protagonist begins a droning voice-over narration about memory, love, loss, and regret. “The past can haunt a man,” he says, “but maybe it’s us who haunt the past.” While Nolan hasn’t been, in the cinematic parlance of his mind-bending megahit, incepted out of a sequel, the allusions to his movie are hard to miss, and perhaps to be expected: Reminiscence writer-director Lisa Joy not only cocreated HBO’s Westworld with Christopher’s brother, Jonathan Nolan, but she’s also married to him.
MoviesPosted by
AFP

Wolverine meets Bogart in Jackman sci-fi 'Reminiscence'

Hugh Jackman helped pioneer the superhero sequels that dominate modern megaplexes, but the former "X-Men" actor leapt at the chance to star in something more rare these days -- a totally original sci-fi from a major studio, in "Reminiscence." The Warner Bros film, out on Friday, comes from the creators of TV smash hit "Westworld," and imagines a dystopian near-future Miami in which a rising ocean has flooded the streets. All but the wealthiest live a precarious existence huddled on crime-infested islands and waterlogged back alleys, and the only "superpower" on show is a technology that allows paying customers to revisit cherished memories from better days in vivid detail. "Hey, I'm not one to lecture about sequels, I did nine movies playing Wolverine! But I do think audiences want something fresh and something new," Jackman told AFP.
Moviesazbigmedia.com

Review: ‘Reminiscence’ is a grueling paradox of a movie

Reminiscence, ironically, takes place in the future, when society has collapsed with the climate and cities have adapted to sitting half-underwater. There’s a capitalist caste system where the rich get dry land and the poor live at an ever-rising sea level—but forget about that for now, says Hugh Jackman’s voiceover, hurriedly moving to the next concept—there’s also a sci-fi dream machine that lets people relive their memories. Jackman’s narration describes the machine while his character, Nick, operates it on-screen, giving us a double dose of “this is how our sci-fi works” exposition. He also says the words “the past is a bead on the necklace of time” with deadly seriousness. This intro is a pretty good indication of how the rest of the movie is going to go.
MoviesArkansas Online

'Reminiscence': A half-baked, forgettable mystery

Outside of the usual slate of Marvel films, most sci-fi fans are probably waiting for the massive blockbuster remake that is "Dune." To tide them over, some might check out "Reminiscence," lured in by a mysterious trailer about memories and the star power of Hugh Jackman. But what awaits audiences...
Moviesfox5ny.com

New movie roundup: ‘Reminiscence,’ ‘The Protégé’ and more

CHICAGO - Whether you’re in a theater or streaming at home, movie choices exist in abundance, with more arriving every week. Here’s our take on what’s new, free, fun or all of the above. ‘Reminiscence’: A sci-fi noir that’s heavy on style and light on substance. Hugh Jackman as Nick...
Chicago, ILfox32chicago.com

Hugh Jackman stars in new, futuristic thriller 'Reminiscence'

CHICAGO - Oscar-nominated actor Hugh Jackman stars in the futuristic new thriller Reminiscence, directed by the co-creator of the hit series Westworld. The film follows a future where people can pay to re-live their favorite memories. FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton spoke with star Hugh Jackman about the idea...
Moviesutdailybeacon.com

‘Reminiscence’ review: Forgettable nostalgia

Memories can be painful, especially when thinking back on this movie. “Reminiscence” is the film debut of writer and director Lisa Joy, who worked on the “Westworld” TV show. It debuted in theaters and on HBO Max for subscribers of the streaming service. After climate change has altered society, war...
MoviesVanity Fair

Exclusive Behind-the-Scenes Look at Reminiscence With Lisa Joy

Remixing genres is not something Westworld showrunner Lisa Joy has intentionally set out to do. True, her wildly popular HBO series hums along an intersection of Westerns and sci-fi and featured a season three episode titled “Genre,” in which Hollywood tropes were flying fast and furious. But when she first dreamed up her feature directorial debut, Reminiscence, starring Hugh Jackman and Rebecca Ferguson, Joy didn’t plan to mix sci-fi and film noir. Yet, as Jackman’s classically tormented noir hero, Nick Bannister, chases down the ghost of his vanished love, Mae, through the flooded streets of a climate-ravaged near-future Miami, Joy has once again woven together two film worlds that, when blended, help us see each a bit more clearly.
Moviesmovieguide.org

REMINISCENCE Faulters with $2 Million Opening Weekend

REMINISCENCE Faulters with $2 Million Opening Weekend. REMINISCENCE, a new sci-fi thriller starring Hugh Jackman and Rebecca Ferguson, opened to an abysmal $2 million during its first weekend. The mind-bending movie is further evidence for box-office struggles in the pandemic era and the inconclusive data surrounding the day-to-date release strategy,...
Columbus, OHwcbe.org

Cinema Classics August 26 , '21 Val

The new Amazon Prime documentary Val is a winning look at Val Kilmer's career so far. Award-winning Cinema Classics discusses great movies then and now. From films, genres, directors, and actors to everything else in between, the hosts don't always agree, but they are always fun and informative. Cinema Classics...
Movieskfrxfm.com

This Friday – Reminiscence [TRAILER]

From writer/director/producer Lisa Joy comes Warner Bros. Pictures’ action thriller “Reminiscence,” starring Hugh Jackman, Rebecca Ferguson and Thandiwe Newton. Nick Bannister (Jackman), a private investigator of the mind, navigates the darkly alluring world of the past by helping his clients access lost memories. Watch the full trailer above! Hits theaters...
TV & Videoswcbe.org

Unusual Netflix Doc: "Misha and the Wolves"

Stranger than fiction--but wait, is it non-fiction?. Misha and the Wolves (or my title, Prances with Wolves) Misha and the Wolves is a Netflix documentary for all documentarians, a primer on truth combatted by the thrust of lies, which too often are disguised as truth. Misha and the Wolves chronicles Misha Defonseca’s personal narrative of survival during the Holocaust.
Columbus, OHwcbe.org

Double Take (A Cinema Classics Production) Val

Val Kilmer's documentary use his extensive private video collection for an outstanding doc. On Prime. Double Take: critical, sometimes confrontational podcast conversations about movies. A Cinema Classics production hosted by John De Sando and Johnny DiLoretto. John DeSando is a Los Angeles Press Club national entertainment broadcast winner and also...
Moviestheplaylist.net

Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood Has Scored Jane Campion’s ‘The Power Of The Dog’

Director Jane Campion is back with the Netflix film “Power of The Dog” after a 12-year hiatus from feature-length filmmaking (she did make two “Top Of The Lake” series during this time). The western thriller has an impressive cast consisting of Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Thomasin McKenzie, and Jesse Plemons.

