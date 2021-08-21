Hugh Jackman helped pioneer the superhero sequels that dominate modern megaplexes, but the former "X-Men" actor leapt at the chance to star in something more rare these days -- a totally original sci-fi from a major studio, in "Reminiscence." The Warner Bros film, out on Friday, comes from the creators of TV smash hit "Westworld," and imagines a dystopian near-future Miami in which a rising ocean has flooded the streets. All but the wealthiest live a precarious existence huddled on crime-infested islands and waterlogged back alleys, and the only "superpower" on show is a technology that allows paying customers to revisit cherished memories from better days in vivid detail. "Hey, I'm not one to lecture about sequels, I did nine movies playing Wolverine! But I do think audiences want something fresh and something new," Jackman told AFP.