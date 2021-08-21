Aaron Watson’s “July In Cheyenne” Is An Insanely Underrated Rodeo Heartbreaker

One of Texas’ finest.

Aaron Watson has one of the most underappreciated catalogues in all of country music.

His dedication to true country sound has never waivered and he’s been a flag-bearer for the independence of the Texas Country scene since his debut back in 2003.

One of the songs that really helped solidify him in that role is “July In Cheyenne” off his 2012 album Real Good Time.

The song is a tribute to Lane Frost, a Professional Rodeo Cowboy who died in the arena at the 1989 Cheyenne Frontier Days after being stuck by the bull’s horns after completing a successful ride.

The hit broke multiple ribs which punctured his lungs and heart, ultimately causing his death. This spurred Cody Lambert, founder of PBR and one of Lane’s traveling partners to design and mandate use of the protective vest all riders now wear.

Years after that tragedy, Aaron Watson wrote and released this song for Lane’s mother, Elsie. It’s a simple, yet great song to remember a young legend that was taken way too soon in life.

“In the rain and the mud in July in Cheyenne

They had to carry away that brave young man

A little part of every heart of every rodeo fan

Died there in the rain and the mud in July in Cheyenne.”

We all know bull-riding is dangerous, but the stark reminder of how quickly it can go from fame to fatal just shakes you to the core.

RIP to Lane Frost and a tip of the hat to Aaron Watson for doing his part to keep his legacy alive.