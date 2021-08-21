Hopkinsville Man Charged With Drug Possession

A Hopkinsville man was charged after police say he was found to be in possession of drugs during a traffic stop on East 1st Street in Hopkinsville Friday night. Hopkinsville Police say 40-year-old Louis Woodard was a passenger in a vehicle stopped for failure to use a turn signal at the intersection of East 1st Street and Cottage Street. During the stop, police say Woodard gave a false name and birthday. After a search of his person, cocaine and marijuana were reportedly found in his boots.