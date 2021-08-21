The Best Hotels to Book in San Vito Lo Capo, Italy

Avignon, in southeastern France, served as the residence of the popes while Rome took a break from 1309 to 1377 – the Palace of the Popes remains one of the most important examples of medieval gothic architecture in Europe. A sense of grandeur continues to run through the walled city, with the Opera House and City Hall being among the other architectural draws. If you want to experience the finer side of Avignon life, there are dozens of luxury accommodation options. Here, we reveal some of the most palatial spots in this part of Provence – which you can now book with Culture Trip.