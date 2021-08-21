The Best Hotels to Book in San Vito Lo Capo, Italy
Don’t be fooled: Sicily may technically be part of Italy, but every proud Sicilian will tell you that places like San Vito Lo Capo are off the boot for a reason. Fixed around a fortress-like church on the Tyrrhenian Sea, San Vito Lo Capo’s charming town will ask nothing more of you than to sit back, soak up the sun and sip on a glass of wine from a local vineyard. These are the best hotels in San Vito Lo Capo – bookable with Culture Trip.theculturetrip.com
Comments / 0