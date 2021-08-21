Fantasy Football Rankings 2021: Busts from NFL model that nailed Smith-Schuster's disappointing season
In 2020, the Steelers looked like a potential title-contender for most of the season, but the offense fizzled late and they were bounced in the first round of the playoffs by the rival Browns. However, Mike Tomlin is hoping that the offense can be dynamic once again with Najee Harris improving the running game and Ben Roethlisberger flanked by weapons like JuJu Smith-Schuster, Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool. However, Fantasy football 2021 owners could have a tough time with any of those receivers serving as their No. 1.www.cbssports.com
