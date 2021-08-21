Fantasy Football Rankings 2021: Busts from NFL model that nailed Smith-Schuster's disappointing season

Bridgewater completed six of his 11 passes for 62 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams. Bridgewater led three drives for the first-team offense and played with most of the team's top skill-position players. He was unable to move the offense at all for the first two possessions but did get on track to lead a touchdown drive on his final opportunity. Bridgewater connected with Eric Saubert and Courtland Sutton for gains of 20 and 19 yards respectively, before capping the drive with another completion to Sutton for an eight-yard score. Now, Bridgewater will head into the team's Week 1 matchup against the Giants entrenched as the team's starting quarterback.