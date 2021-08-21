Hurricane Henri To Hit New England Sunday; Parts Of Mass. Under Tropical Storm Warning, Flood Watch

BOSTON (CBS) — Henri maintained its strength as a category 1 hurricane for much of Saturday afternoon and throughout Saturday night.

Previously, Henri had sustained winds of 70 mph. Tropical storm winds are considered between 39-73 mph. At 11 a.m. Saturday, Henri was found to have sustained winds of 75 mph, only a 5 mph increase, but just enough to call it hurricane-force (74mph or greater).

Henri will likely remain a category 1 hurricane through Sunday morning. There really isn’t any room left for the storm to intensify after leaving the northern tongue of the Gulf Stream, so as Henri’s forward speed slows, it will churn up cooler, shallower water near New England.

As it approaches Long Island and New England Sunday afternoon, its forward speed will slow and it will start to encounter ocean waters that are cooler than what a typical hurricane needs to survive and thrive.

Hence, the official forecast is for some weakening before, and as it is making landfall, likely back below hurricane status.

Again, there are some semantics here as well. A 5 or 10 miles per hour decrease in wind speed from a Hurricane to a Tropical Storm isn’t all that dramatic and shouldn’t be taken as a reason to let our guard down.

TIMELINE:

6 a.m. – 10 a.m. Sunday:

Henri is likely still a hurricane and now less than 100 miles south of Long Island.

It will be moving just about dead north and starting to slow its forward speed.

Some outer rain bands will be pinwheeling northward up into southern New England with a small but non-zero threat for a tornado.

Expect intermittent showers/downpours mixed with dry periods Sunday morning.

Winds will be picking up along the South Shore, Cape and Islands, sustained 20-30 mph with higher gusts.

Not a ton of wind inland, just a bit gusty within some of the downpours.

10 a.m – 2 p.m. Sunday:

Henri’s forward speed slows to a crawl and the relatively cool ocean water starts to take its toll.

Expect Henri to weaken from a Hurricane to Tropical Storm in this timeframe.

Henri may make landfall in the latter half of this window.

The storm will start to take on a lopsided look with much more convection on the southern side away from land.

Rain bands continue to pinwheel northward into New England, off and on downpours as the bands pass through.

Winds will be reaching their peak on the South Coast/Cape/Islands in this timeframe, sustained 25-35 mph with gusts between 30-60 mph.

Winds will now become noticeable up through Bristol and Plymouth counties (Coast and Inland) with frequent gusts at 40 mph+.

First reports of wind/tree damage likely in this timeframe, mainly in Southeastern Massachusetts, although weaker gusts may still be able to take some trees down in soggy central Massachusetts.

2 p.m. – 6 p.m. Sunday:

Henri will either just have made landfall or come ashore early in this window, somewhere between eastern Long Island and western Rhode Island.

It will crawl ashore with forward speed likely between 5-10 mph and start to make a jog to the west into the state of Connecticut.

This turn is key. As it will drive the heaviest rainfall (which is always west of the track) into western Connecticut and Massachusetts. Central Massachusetts will be right on the fringe on some of the heavy rain, while eastern Massachusetts will be on the right side of the track, where the downpours will be more off and on and banded as opposed to one large area of heavy rain.

While we still anticipate some inland flooding given our high water table, we should avoid the worst case scenario of 5-10” of rain which would have led to massive flooding issues.

The winds will peak in the early-to-mid afternoon and then start to ramp down for two reasons. First, the center of the storm will be headed west-northwest, bringing the strongest winds away from eastern Massachusetts. Second, the storm will quickly decay once it is over land and max wind speeds will decrease each hour.

So, while we start this timeframe with wind gusts 30-60 mph, you can likely cut that in half in eastern Massachusetts Sunday evening. Some gusts over 40 mph will remain in central and western Massachusetts, closer to the storms center.

Expecting numerous reports of trees and limbs down and power outages, as well. Essentially, if you make it through Sunday evening without any damage and still have power, you have made it through the worst of the wind.

Sunday night…

By Sunday night, the center of Henri will be somewhere between western Connecticut and eastern New York, south of Albany. Henri will be losing its tropical characteristics very rapidly and will continue to spin itself out overnight.

Damaging wind gusts will now be confined to western Massachusetts, western Connecticut and parts of eastern New York. Central and eastern Massachusetts will be breezy, but likely nothing damaging.

There may be a few showers/bands remaining in our area, more likely in central Massachusetts than eastern Massachusetts, but the heaviest rain will also be coming to an end (for now).

Monday…

The remnants of Henri will still be spinning around New England on Monday. The main lingering concern is for some additional heavy rainfall, as it finally begins to push north and east and out of our area Monday night. It remains to be seen how much punch Henri has left and where exactly the leftover heavy rain bands move as they exit New England. There is potential for several inches of rainfall later Monday in parts of our area, which could cause renewed flooding concerns.

As always, we urge that you stay tuned to WBZ-TV, CBSBoston and CBSN Boston for important updates leading up to and during the storm.