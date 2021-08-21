FULL APPROVAL of Covid Vaccine Coming As Soon as Monday According to Multiple Reports
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is set to grant full approval to Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine as soon as Monday, according to reports from multiple outlets. The nationwide vaccination effort has been proceeding under Emergency Use Authorizations, but the FDA is on the precipice of granting full approval. According to The New York Times‘ Noah Weiland and Sharon LaFraniere, Monday is the target date:www.mediaite.com
