FULL APPROVAL of Covid Vaccine Coming As Soon as Monday According to Multiple Reports

President Biden, clearly delighted at the Food and Drug Administration’s full and final approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, told the country on Monday that “if you’re one of the millions of Americans who said that they will not get the shot ... until it has full and final approval of the FDA, it has now happened.” His main message, however, was not directed toward vaccine-hesitant Americans. “If you’re a business leader, a nonprofit leader, a state or local leader who has been waiting for full FDA approval to require vaccinations, I call on you now to do that — require it,” he said, adding that “vaccination requirements have been around for decades.”