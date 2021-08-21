Cancel
Public Health

FULL APPROVAL of Covid Vaccine Coming As Soon as Monday According to Multiple Reports

By Tommy Christopher
mediaite.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is set to grant full approval to Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine as soon as Monday, according to reports from multiple outlets. The nationwide vaccination effort has been proceeding under Emergency Use Authorizations, but the FDA is on the precipice of granting full approval. According to The New York Times‘ Noah Weiland and Sharon LaFraniere, Monday is the target date:

Related
Public Healthdeseret.com

The CDC reveals how many fully vaccinated people died from COVID-19

The coronavirus vaccine appears to be working to keep people out of the hospital and out of the morgue. Do people die from COVID after getting the COVID-19 vaccine?. New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests 99.999% of people who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 did not have a severe breakthrough case that led to hospitalization or death, CNN reports.
Public HealthIFLScience

COVID: The Reason Cases Are Rising Among The Double Vaccinated – It’s Not Because Vaccines Aren’t Working

Sir Patrick Vallance, the UK’s chief scientific adviser, has announced that around 40% of people being admitted to hospital with COVID in the UK have been vaccinated. And according to the latest Public Health England data, around 15% of those being hospitalised have had two doses of a coronavirus vaccine. At first glance, this rings very serious alarm bells, but it shouldn’t. The vaccines are still working very well.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Boston

Moderna Says Its Vaccine’s Protection Does Not Wane After Six Months

"We are pleased ... but recognize that the delta variant is a significant new threat so we must remain vigilant." The powerful protection offered by Moderna’s COVID vaccine does not wane in the first six months after the second dose, according to a statement with few scientific details that the company released Thursday morning in advance of its earnings call.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Vice

Anti-Vaxxers Move the Goalposts After FDA Approves COVID Vaccine

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. The Food and Drug Administration’s full approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Monday has boosted hopes that at least some of the millions of unvaccinated adults in the U.S. would change their minds. But right on cue, anti-vaxxer social media influencers and Republican politicians are finding new reasons to oppose the vaccine.
PharmaceuticalsNewsweek

Why the FDA Hasn't Approved a COVID Shot yet When Millions Are Vaccinated

On August 11, eight months will have passed since the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted its first emergency use authorization (EUA) for a COVID vaccine. Since December 11, 2020, 164.8 million U.S. citizens have been fully vaccinated with either both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID vaccines, or one of Johnson & Johnson's to help protect them from the disease.
Medical & BiotechWashington Post

Full approval for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is great news. Now Biden must act on it.

President Biden, clearly delighted at the Food and Drug Administration’s full and final approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, told the country on Monday that “if you’re one of the millions of Americans who said that they will not get the shot ... until it has full and final approval of the FDA, it has now happened.” His main message, however, was not directed toward vaccine-hesitant Americans. “If you’re a business leader, a nonprofit leader, a state or local leader who has been waiting for full FDA approval to require vaccinations, I call on you now to do that — require it,” he said, adding that “vaccination requirements have been around for decades.”
Medical & BiotechWINKNEWS.com

Biden speaks after FDA grants full approval to Pfizer vaccine

President Joe Biden is speaking after the Food and Drug Administration announced it has granted full approval to Pfizer and BioNTech for their COVID-19 vaccine to be given to Americans as young as 16, the first COVID-19 vaccine to receive full FDA approval. Health officials hope the new status will encourage more unvaccinated people to get the jab.

