Computers

RTX 3070 Laptop Amazon Prime Day Deals: All the Models You Can Buy Right Now

By Stewart Bendle
 8 hours ago

We have compiled the best RTX 3070 Amazon Prime Day laptop Deals.

Nvidia’s RTX 3070 is a seriously capable laptop gaming GPU — armed with 5,120 CUDA cores, 8GB GDDR6 video memory and a boost clock speed up to 1,620 MHz.

Regardless of how good the graphics card is, you may have a challenge finding portable systems sporting one. That’s why we’re doing this big round up of all the major-brand RTX 3070 laptops you can buy (in the U.S.), along with links to where you can pick one up.

A quick disclaimer: we have not tested all of these laptops, so we won’t be talking about their overall performance; for that, we maintain a list of the best gaming laptops overall, which includes some RTX 3070 models. But since stock issues continue -- both for the best graphics cards and the systems that contain them -- sometimes your top choice is the one you can find for sale today.

These options come with both Intel or AMD CPUs, so you’re covered whatever processor you prefer. And with stock, pricing and shipping times changing rapidly, we can’t 100% guarantee that something on this list will still be available by the time you read this. But rest assured, we will be keeping up to date as regularly as possible.

Amazon Prime Day RTX 3070 gaming laptop deals

Looking for a little more GPU power? Here are all the RTX 3080 laptops you can buy right now. Or if you want AMD graphics instead of Nvidia, you can see the Radeon RX 6000 laptops here. Don't need all that performance? The RTX 3060 laptops list is right over here.

Alienware RTX 3070 laptops

Alienware gives you a breadth of customization options for each of its RTX 3070 laptops — allowing you to get the best balance of specs for your investment. The downside of this is shipping times can be anywhere from one week to two months, depending on whether you buy direct from Dell (usually slower) or from a third-party seller such as Amazon or Best Buy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2607uW_0bYkG0KZ00

Alienware x17 (alternative configuration): was $2,499, now $2,199 at Best Buy
This Alienware X17 gaming laptop comes with an Intel 11th Generation Core i7-11800H, Nvidia RTX 3070, 1TB SSD and a 360 Hz display. The screen is a 17-inch 360Hz 1080p panel. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k4YwS_0bYkG0KZ00

Alienware x15 (RTX 3070, 11th Gen Core i7): was $2,749, now $1,665 at Dell
The more portable of Alienware’s two new laptops. Get the x15 from Dell directly and you get a 15.6-inch FHD display with 360 Hz refresh rate, 11th Gen Intel Core i7, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB M.2 SSD. View Deal

Asus RTX 3070 laptops

You will find RTX 3070 versions of all the mainline laptops in Asus’ lineup — from beasty gaming rigs to creative pro systems. Plus, you can snap one up and get it delivered pretty quickly too, with windows up to a week.

Gigabyte RTX 3070 laptops

Much like Asus, Gigabyte applies the RTX 3070 to both gaming and power user workstation systems. This results in a wide variety of choices, all of which are very competitively priced and available for delivery within a week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UetVf_0bYkG0KZ00

Gigabyte A5 X1 (RTX 3070, Ryzen 9): $1,299 at Amazon
The A5 X1 pairs a Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU with Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3070. The laptop also has 16GB of RAM and a 512GB PCIe SSD at its disposal. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DRiEQ_0bYkG0KZ00

Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED XD (RTX 3070): was $1,999 at $1,939 at Amazon
Get $100 off this stunner of a machine, which uses a 4K Samsung AMOLED panel that covers 100 percent of the DCI-P3 gamut and supports DisplayHDR 400. This system also has a Core i7-11800H CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. View Deal

Gigabyte Aero 17 HDR XD (RTX 3070, 11th Gen Core i7): was $2,600, now $2,499 at Adorama
A massive 4K panel with HDR and Pantone validated color accuracy, plus 11th Gen Intel Core i7, RTX 3070, 16GB RAM and a 1TB SSD. Pack in 9 I/O ports and a premium, restrained design, and you’ve got a top package for creative pros. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ConQD_0bYkG0KZ00

Gigabyte Aorus 15P: was $1,999, now $1,499 at Amazon
With a sleek, stealthy design that we loved in our Gigabyte Aorus 15P review , this is a very capable machine with an impressive level of portability. Filling out the rest of the spec slots is a 15.6-inch FHD display with 240Hz refresh rate, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB SSD. View Deal

HP RTX 3070 laptops

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GBFUf_0bYkG0KZ00

HP Omen 15: $1,499 at Amazon
HP's Omen 15 gaming laptop is equipped with a Core i7-10750H CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB PCIe SSD. The laptop also flaunts a full HD panel with a 300 Hz refresh rate. View Deal

Lenovo RTX 3070 laptops

Lenovo has only two gaming laptops with NVIDIA RTX 3070 graphics power inside — both of which run on AMD CPUs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HYFsW_0bYkG0KZ00

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16-Inch Gaming Laptop: was $1,999, now $1,581 at Walmart
This edition of the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro features an AMD Ryzen 7 processor along with 16GB of DDR4-3200. Graphics-wise, of course, is an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 GPU. It comes with 512 GB of storage space on an internal SSD. View Deal

MSI RTX 3070 laptops

There are a lot of competitively priced laptops on this list, but MSI has swung in and given us the cheapest RTX 3070 laptop on this list. Just two to pick from, but both are capable gaming rigs with delivery available within a week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KIowP_0bYkG0KZ00

MSI GP66 Leopard: was $1,729, now $1,559 at Amazon
We were big fans of the MSI GP66 Leopard in our review for its great keyboard, replaceable components and subtle, restrained design. Now, you can grab one armed with an NVIDIA RTX 3070 GPU, along with a 10th Gen Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD. View Deal

MSI Pulse GL66: was $1,499, now $1,299 at Amazon
This more inexpensive version of the Leopard comes with an Intel Core i7-11800H, an RTX 3070, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It has an FHD @ 144Hz display. View Deal

Razer RTX 3070 laptops

Razer’s gaming laptops always come with a bit of a price premium, and that’s no different for the company’s RTX 3070 systems. Shipping varies between immediate availability and a month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZyXHr_0bYkG0KZ00

Razer Blade 14: was $2,200, now $2,199 at Best Buy
Probably the most portable RTX 3070 laptop on the list, the Razer Blade 14 is a thin, lightweight option sporting a QHD panel, AMD Ryzen 5900HX CPU, 16GB RAM and a 1TB SSD. You can also buy this model from Best Buy . View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zMuQE_0bYkG0KZ00

Razer Blade 15 Base Model: $2,299 at Razer
This Razer exclusive model of the Blade 15 Base Model is anything but base, as it comes with an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, a 15.6-inch QHD display, 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD (with an extra NVMe SSD slot to add more storage). You also get a $200 gift card. View Deal

You can find even more savings at our best PC gaming deals page. We're also tracking the best monitor deals , best CPU deals , best SSD deals , best gaming laptop deals , best keyboard deals , best gaming mouse deals and the best PC hardware deals overall.

Makers and hobbyists will find sales by checking out the best 3D printer deals , best Raspberry Pi deals and best robot deals . If you're shopping for a graphics card, we even have advice on how to find the best RTX 3080 deals , best RTX 3070 deals and best RTX 3060 deals you can find in this challenging market.

Daily Beast

PSA: Best Buy’s Black Friday in July Has Savings Better Than Prime Day

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission. With Amazon’s Prime Day set up as one of the biggest days for shopping every year, many other big options have jumped in with their own major sales. This includes Best Buy, which just launched its Black Friday in July sale. With tons of tech items, gadgets, and appliances heavily marked down, many of the deals you’ll find on Best Buy are even better than anything on sale during Amazon’s two-day Prime Day event. This includes up to $300 off select laptops, up to 50% off popular appliances, and exclusive deals on Apple products such as the Macbook and iPhone. There are also tons of markdowns on brands that rarely get discounted, including vacuums and purifiers by Dyson and premium workout equipment from NordicTrack.
SHOPPING
Engadget

Apple Watch Series 7 is on sale for $284 right now

Ahead of its annual Prime Day sale next week, Amazon has discounted the Apple Watch Series 7. As long as you don’t mind buying the wearable in green, you can get the 41mm model with GPS connectivity for $284. The $115 price drop represents a nearly 30 percent discount from the usual price of Apple’s latest smartwatch. And if green is not your color, some of the other models are available for $329 or less.
ELECTRONICS
TODAY.com

Early Prime Day deals that can't be missed, from beauty to tech

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
SHOPPING
ETOnline.com

The Best Dyson Deals Ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022: Save on Vacuums and Air Purifiers

Amazon's 48-hour Prime Day event will be here in just a few days, which also means that other retailers have already started dropping prices with competing Prime Day deals. These discounts are just as good as Amazon's — if not better — making now the best time to save on big ticket items for your home. Dyson especially has incredible early Amazon Prime Day deals on vacuums and air purifying fans.
ELECTRONICS
Tom's Hardware

Tom's Hardware

