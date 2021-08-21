CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Former NBA player had surprising inspiration for his cannabis company

By CNN
CNN
CNN
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Former NBA player Al Harrington started a cannabis company after marijuana helped...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Shaquille O’Neal reveals his children are ‘upset’ over money: ‘I tell them we ain’t rich. I’m rich’

Shaquille O’Neal has said he wants his children to earn their own way in life and has revealed his parenting technique has “upset” them when it comes to money. During an interview on the Earn Your Leisure podcast, the NBA legend, who made more than $286m during his playing days and who now endorses a string of products including major brands like Reebok, explained his approach to family finance. “My kids are older now,” he said. “They’re kinda upset with me. Not really upset, but they don’t understand. I tell them all the time. We ain’t rich. I’m rich.”On investing...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Al Harrington
People

Bob Ferry, Former NBA Player and Longtime Washington GM, Dead at 84

Bob Ferry, a former NBA player and the only general manager to lead the Washington Bullets to victory in the league's championship, has died. He was 84. The Washington Wizards' head coach Wes Unseld Jr. announced the news during a pregame press conference Wednesday, sharing condolences on behalf of his family and the team.
NBA
chatsports.com

Debating the NBA's 75 greatest players list: Snubs, surprises and the best of the best

As part of the celebration of the NBA's 75th season, the league unveiled its list of the greatest players in its history over a three-day span in opening week -- a list that ended up having one extra name due to a tie in voting. Every player who made the league's 50th anniversary team in 1996 was also included on this list, along with 26 new names ranging from Bob McAdoo (who debuted in 1972 and was considered one of the biggest snubs from the 50 greatest list) to Giannis Antetokounmpo, the reigning Finals MVP who is still only 26 years old.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannabis#Inspiration
HoopsHype

Al Harrington: 85 percent of the players in the NBA consume cannabis

Al Harrington hopes working with Iverson can be the latest step in cannabis’s long path to acceptability. He’s struggled to sign up corporate sponsors, and to convince active NBA players to promote a drug that’s still illegal in most states in the country. “Even my best friends in the league, they didn’t want parents knowing they smoke or support a cannabis brand,” Harrington tells me. “But, this year will be the year we will be surprised. I know personally of a few athletes that’ll push that line, and say they use and why they use,” Harrington says. He said three “top 20 in the league type guys” are going to do so. “It’ll open up the conversation. These guys do use cannabis on a daily basis and that stigma of, you smoke and you’re unproductive or lazy, that shit goes out the window,” he says. Harrington is a living example, telling me how he smoked when he played in the Big3 League. “Right now in professional sports — being that it’s pretty much allowed in all leagues right now, in some shape, form or fashion — the level of play is still through the roof. 85 percent of the players in the [NBA] smoke, bro. Or use some type of cannabis…It’s a safe and alternative way to deal with shit.”
NBA
chatsports.com

The NBA 75 Team: Biggest Snubs, Surprises and Ranking Best Players Ever

The NBA officially unveiled its 75th-anniversary best players (consisting of 76 players due to a tie in votes). The Crossover staff reveals its biggest snubs, surprises, active players not on the 75th Anniversary Team are most likely to make the 100th Anniversary Team and top-five players of all time. Biggest...
NBA
Daily Mail

Aussie NBA star Ben Simmons scouting report resurfaces showing the player ALWAYS had an attitude problem - as he's slugged with a $1.87million fine for refusing to train

A damming scouting report card about troubled Australian NBA star Ben Simmons has resurfaced as his attitude problems continue to create headaches for his teammates and coach. He will miss Philadelphia 76ers' season opener against New Orleans after he was booted from training and hit with a one-game suspension over reports he refused to take part in a defensive drill earlier this week.
NBA
All 76ers

Former NBA Veteran Isn't Surprised by Ben Simmons' Recent Antics

Lately, Ben Simmons has let a lot of people down. After struggling in the second round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs by shooting a historically low percentage from the free-throw line and avoiding taking over games in big moments, Simmons searched for a fresh start by demanding a trade from the Sixers.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

The 14 Tallest Players In NBA History

Basketball is a sport in which one physical attribute towers above all others: height. If you’re tall, you have a good chance of being pretty decent at the sport. Unfortunately, this is something people are “gifted” with, so it’s not really something you can change. Some players may not consider...
NBA
Robb Report

Ben Simmons’s $5 Million Philadelphia Mansion Has a Whole Room Just for Video Games

Ben Simmons may be leaving Philly for good this time. The guard’s tumultuous relationship with his team, the Philadelphia 76ers, seems to have reached a tipping point. Simmons has reportedly requested to be traded, despite having four years left on his $177 million contract. It’s a decision that comes on the heels of a lot of back and forth—the athlete has missed four preseason games this year as well as team practices, resulting in $1.4 million in fines. But the strongest piece of evidence that he’s ready to jump ship? He’s just listed his home in the City of Brotherly Love...
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Surprising Kawhi Leonard News

Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard had major news to share with his fans this week. However, his latest announcement has nothing to do with his eventual return to the hardwood. It turns out Leonard’s executive produced album, Culture Jam Vol. 1, will be officially released this Friday. The album...
NBA
Footwear News

Why Shareef O’Neal, the Son of NBA Icon Shaquille O’Neal, Has the Highest NIL Earning Potential on Instagram

NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal made a lot of money on the basketball court. His son, college hoops star Shareef O’Neal, has potential to do the same. Sports media company The Action Network has revealed a list of college athletes, dubbed The NCAA Rich List, who could charge the most per sponsored Instagram post under the new name, image and likeness rules. To create the list, The Action Network said it used marketing and analytical tool HypeAuditor to reveal follower counts and engagement rates on the social media platform, with data accurate as of Sept. 10. The amount athletes could earn was...
BASKETBALL
CNN

CNN

713K+
Followers
110K+
Post
576M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy