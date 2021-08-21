Former NBA player had surprising inspiration for his cannabis company

Al Harrington hopes working with Iverson can be the latest step in cannabis’s long path to acceptability. He’s struggled to sign up corporate sponsors, and to convince active NBA players to promote a drug that’s still illegal in most states in the country. “Even my best friends in the league, they didn’t want parents knowing they smoke or support a cannabis brand,” Harrington tells me. “But, this year will be the year we will be surprised. I know personally of a few athletes that’ll push that line, and say they use and why they use,” Harrington says. He said three “top 20 in the league type guys” are going to do so. “It’ll open up the conversation. These guys do use cannabis on a daily basis and that stigma of, you smoke and you’re unproductive or lazy, that shit goes out the window,” he says. Harrington is a living example, telling me how he smoked when he played in the Big3 League. “Right now in professional sports — being that it’s pretty much allowed in all leagues right now, in some shape, form or fashion — the level of play is still through the roof. 85 percent of the players in the [NBA] smoke, bro. Or use some type of cannabis…It’s a safe and alternative way to deal with shit.”

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO