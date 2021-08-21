UFC on ESPN 29 play-by-play and live results

LAS VEGAS – MMA Junkie is on scene and reporting live from Saturday’s UFC on ESPN 29 event, and you can join us for live play-by-play and official results beginning at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT).

UFC on ESPN 29 takes place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The card airs on ESPN and streams on ESPN+.

In the main event, Jared Cannonier (13-5 MMA, 6-5 UFC) takes on Kelvin Gastelum (17-7 MMA, 11-7 UFC) at middleweight. In the lightweight co-feature, Clay Guida (36-20 MMA, 16-14 UFC) meets Mark Madsen (10-0 MMA, 2-0 UFC).

Follow along with our round-by-round updates and official results beginning at approximately 7 p.m. ET for the prelims on ESPN2 and ESPN+ and 10 p.m. ET for the main card on ESPN and ESPN+.

Ramiz Brahimaj vs. Sasha Palatnikov

Round 1 – Palatnikov takes the center as both men bounce lightly on the feet. Jab from Palatnikov, but Brahimaj shoots inside almost immediately. Second effort gets the fight to the floor, and Palatnikov is flat on his back. Half-guard underneath, and Brahimaj tries to lock up the arm-triangle choke, but it’s not there. Brahimaj abandons that but steps over to mount. Palatnikov turns to his knees to try and escape, but Brahimaj gets the right arm under the neck and looks for the squeeze. Palatnikov not really battling the hands, but he’s also refusing to tap. Brahimaj keeps squeezing and cinching it tight. Palatnikov tries to push the arm away, but he’s trapped and goes to sleep. Referee Chris Tognoni sees it immediately and waves it off.

Result: Ramiz Brahimaj def. Sasha Palatnikov via technical submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 1, 2:33

Records: Ramiz Brahimaj (9-3 MMA, 1-1 UFC), Sasha Palatnikov (6-4 MMA, 1-2 UFC)

Division: Welterweight

Broadcast: ESPN2/ESPN+

Referee: Chris Tognoni

Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Roosevelt Roberts

Round 1 – Early engagement from these two long, lean lightweights. Crisp punches traded, with low kicks mixed in, as well. Roberts wraps the body and drives the action to the fence, but Bahamondes able to slip free and back to the center. Roberts finding success with the jab. Bahamondes low kick sweeps him to the floor, but he pops right back up. Bahamondes holding the center, but Roberts landing with his jab and adds a right hand behind it. Bahamondes scores with the low kick. Bahamondes pressuring but ends up poking Roberts’ right eye. Referee Mark Smith calls time, but we’re back to work quickly. Bahamondes busy on the restart. Roberts changes levels and looks for a single, but Bahamondes defends it perfectly and slips back to the center again. Bahamondes starting to dial it in a bit with his strikes and lands a nice right hand, but Roberts answers immediately. Punches traded, and Roberts again looks for the takedown. He wraps the waist and ends up slipping to the back. Bahamondes turns inside and stays upright. They trade punches at the bell. Bahamondes with some solid work at the end, and MMA Junkie leans toward him, 10-9.

Round 2 – Bahamondes again busy to start. Roberts calm in the pocket and swinging back, but Bahamondes just seems to have a little more zip. He’s setting the tone, as well, holding the center and pulling the trigger first in most exchanges. Low kicks traded. Bahamondes goes to the body. Bahamondes continues to be the busier fighter. Roberts having some success when he throws, but he’s letting Bahamondes go first. Bahamondes with greater volume on his punches, and the low kicks are scoring well. Bahamondes tagging the body, and he leaps in with a knee. Roberts tries to change levels and capitalize, but Bahamondes’s defense again up to the task. Bahamondes’ right eye is damaged, but he’s pressing forward and doing damage of his own. Roberts scores clean with two crisp shots at the bell. MMA Junkie gives the second to Bahamondes, 10-9.

Round 3 –

Result:

Records: Ignacio Bahamondes (11-4 MMA, 0-1 UFC), Roosevelt Roberts (10-2 MMA, 4-2 UFC)

Division: Lightweight

Broadcast: ESPN2/ESPN+

Referee: Mark Smith

Fabio Cherant vs. William Knight

Round 1 –

Result:

Records: Fabio Cherant (7-2 MMA, 0-1 UFC), William Knight (9-2 MMA, 1-1 UFC)

Division: Light heavyweight

Broadcast: ESPN2/ESPN+

Referee: Chris Tognoni

Bea Malecki vs. Josiane Nunes

Round 1 –

Result:

Records: Bea Malecki (2-0 MMA, 2-0 UFC), Josiane Nunes (7-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC)

Division: Women’s bantamweight

Broadcast: ESPN2/ESPN+

Referee: Keith Peterson

Brian Kelleher vs. Domingo Pilarte

Round 1 –

Result:

Records: Brian Kelleher (22-12 MMA, 6-5 UFC), Domingo Pilarte (8-2 MMA, 0-1 UFC)

Division: Bantamweight

Broadcast: ESPN2/ESPN+

Referee: Chris Tognoni

Austin Lingo vs. Luis Saldana

Round 1 –

Result:

Records: Austin Lingo (8-1 MMA, 1-1 UFC), Luis Saldana (15-6 MMA, 1-0 UFC)

Division: Featherweight

Broadcast: ESPN2/ESPN+

Referee: Herb Dean

Alexandre Pantoja vs. Brandon Royval

Round 1 –

Result:

Records: Alexandre Pantoja (23-5 MMA, 7-3 UFC), Brandon Royval (12-5 MMA, 2-1 UFC)

Division: Flyweight

Broadcast: ESPN/ESPN+

Referee: Mark Smith

Austin Hubbard vs. Vinc Pichel

Round 1 –

Result:

Records: Austin Hubbard (13-5 MMA, 3-3 UFC), Vinc Pichel (13-2 MMA, 6-2 UFC)

Division: Lightweight

Broadcast: ESPN/ESPN+

Referee: Keith Peterson

Trevin Jones vs. Saidyokub Kakhramonov

Round 1 –

Result:

Records: Trevin Jones (13-6 MMA, 1-1 UFC), Saidyokub Kakhramonov (8-2 MMA, 0-0 UFC)

Division: Bantamweight

Broadcast: ESPN/ESPN+

Referee: Herb Dean

Parker Porter vs. Chase Sherman

Round 1 –

Result:

Records: Parker Porter (11-6 MMA, 1-1 UFC), Chase Sherman (15-7 MMA, 3-6 UFC)

Division: Heavyweight

Broadcast: ESPN/ESPN+

Referee: Mark Smith

Clay Guida vs. Mark Madsen

Round 1 –

Result:

Records: Clay Guida (36-20 MMA, 16-14 UFC), Mark Madsen (10-0 MMA, 2-0 UFC)

Division: Lightweight

Broadcast: ESPN/ESPN+

Referee: Keith Peterson

Jared Cannonier vs. Kelvin Gastelum

Round 1 –

Result:

Records: Jared Cannonier (13-5 MMA, 6-5 UFC), Kelvin Gastelum (17-7 MMA, 11-7 UFC)

Division: Middleweight

Broadcast: ESPN/ESPN+

Referee: Herb Dean