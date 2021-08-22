Cancel
Fox Lake, IL

Fox Lake water rescue underway after father falls off tube with 2 kids

ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 7 days ago

Emergency crews in the north suburbs suspended their search Saturday afternoon for a man missing in Fox Lake due to weather.

Fox Lake fire officials said they received a call about 10 a.m. Friday for a report of a man missing in the body of water. He had been tubing behind a boat with his two children, when the tube flipped, officials said.

The children were wearing life jackets, but the father was not, according to fire officials.

RELATED: Holiday Hills boat crash: Man found dead after speedboat runs aground, hits tree, catches fire

First responders searched the lake Friday but were not able to locate him; the two kids are OK.

Fox Lake fire officials said the search resumed about 6 a.m. Saturday, with boats back in the water.

Crews are using sonar and a drone to search the lake, but divers are no longer being used.

Fifteen departments have come to assist, along with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

The man has not been publicly identified.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC 7 Chicago for updates.

ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

