UFC on ESPN 29 discussion thread

By MMA Junkie Staff, Follow @MMAjunkie
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qdDDH_0bYihfHI00

LAS VEGAS – MMA Junkie is on scene and reporting live from Saturday’s UFC on ESPN 29 event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, which kicks off at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT). You can discuss the event here.

Be sure to follow along with the latest card updates in our UFC on ESPN 29 live results post, and then discuss the event in the comments section below.

Round-by-round updates and official results begin at approximately 7 p.m. ET for the preliminary card and 10 p.m. ET for the main card.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z45rN_0bYihfHI00

UFCchatsports.com

UFC on ESPN 29 Weigh-in Results: Gastelum Makes Weight on Second Attempt

Kelvin Gastelum had trouble making weight for his UFC on ESPN 29 main event against Jared Cannonier. After a rare week off, the Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to ESPN airwaves. Twenty-two fighters made weight for the event without any issue, while Saidyokub Kakhramonov came in 2.5 pounds heavy for his bantamweight bout against Trevin Jones. Most notably, Gastelum struggled to make weight, initially coming in a quarter of a pound heavy. However, after 20 minutes had passed, Gastelum hit the 186-pound mark.
UFCUSA Today

Mana Martinez off UFC on ESPN 29; Trevin Jones needs new opponent

Trevin Jones is opponent-less once again. UFC on ESPN 29 has taken a hit as Mana Martinez is off Saturday’s card at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. A UFC debutant, Martinez (8-2 MMA, 0-0 UFC) was scheduled to fight Jones (14-6 MMA, 1-0 UFC) in a bantamweight fight but is out for undisclosed reasons. The promotion is currently seeking a replacement.
UFCSherdog

How to Watch UFC on ESPN 29

Sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then stream the UFC, PFL and “The Ultimate Fighter” live on your smart TV, computer, phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. Top-shelf middleweights with their fingers on the pulse of the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s 185-pound weight class will...
UFCSherdog

Who You Got? Sherdog Staff Pick 'Em: UFC on ESPN 29

Welcome back to the Sherdog Staff Pick 'Em, where this week we will take our best shot at UFC on ESPN 29. After a week off, the Ultimate Fighting Championship is back in business with "UFC Vegas 34," a 12-fight slate taking place at the Apex facility in Las Vegas. Outside the middleweight main event, there isn't too much going on that will directly affect divisional rankings or title pictures, but it is one of the most balanced UFC lineups of the year, with the distinct possibility that there will not be a single 2-to-1 or greater underdog on the entire card. Nonetheless, the pickers apparently see most of these fights as being quite a bit more lopsided than do the oddsmakers.
UFCBleacher Report

Francis Ngannou Discusses Feeling Disrespected by UFC After Winning Heavyweight Title

Francis Ngannou reached the pinnacle of UFC's heavyweight division, but he still doesn't feel he gets the respect he deserves from the promotion. "Yes. I have that feeling," Ngannou told Tyler R. Tynes of GQ when asked if he feels disrespected by UFC. "Just recently they gave me the UFC heavyweight champion, and months later they’re talking about someone else being the champion. Sometimes I’m not even sure if I’m really the champ or not. It’s really confusing."
UFCSherdog

Prime Picks: UFC on ESPN 29 ‘Cannonier vs. Gastelum’

Sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then stream the UFC live on your smart TV, computer, phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. After an important bye week, the Ultimate Fighting Championship comes back on Saturday with its best foot forward: an ESPN offering headlined by two middleweight contenders attempting to rebound from losses to former champion Robert Whittaker. Barring any late-notice cancellations, this 12-fight show at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas may end up being the most closely matched event of the year, with nary a betting favorite above -190 at the moment. UFC on ESPN 29 might be light on star power, but it still provides some decent action if you know where to look, whether in the main event, the head-scratching co-headliner, a heavyweight slobberknocker or a middleweight style clash.
UFCcombatpress.com

Women’s MMA Weekend Preview: PFL 2021 8, UFC on ESPN 29

Let’s take a look at another week in women’s MMA. Sometimes we just can’t have nice things. At the time you read this, we are hours away from the semifinals of the PFL lightweight season. We should have been seeing Kayla Harrison facing off with Genah Fabian and Taylor Guardado taking on Larissa Pacheco. We are still going to see Harrison and Fabian but Pacheco missed weight and is out of her bout. Stepping in to face Guardado will be Mariana Morais.
UFCthebodylockmma.com

UFC on ESPN 29 Predictions: Vinc Pichel vs. Austin Hubbard odds, analysis

American lightweights Vinc Pichel and Austin Hubbard will meet in a main card bout at UFC on. 29 to determine a winner. Although Pichel is almost a decade Hubbard’s elder, both men hold 13 victories to their name with the opportunity at a 14th on Saturday. A California native deemed...
UFCchatsports.com

Preview: UFC on ESPN 29 Prelims

The Ultimate Fighting Championship’s return to the UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday features a solid six-fight slate of prelims. As far as name value is concerned, there is not much to go on with UFC on ESPN 29, but all six bouts should bring their own level of entertaining action. This is a lineup filled with prospects looking to pour on the offense, and even Brian Kelleher—the most established veteran on the undercard—leans on a kill-or-be-killed style that usually generates excitement.
UFCSherdog

Jessica Eye-Andrea Lee Flyweight Clash Booked for Nov. 13 UFC Card

Sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then stream the UFC live on your smart TV, computer, phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. Two fringe top-10 Ultimate Fighting Championship flyweights looking to climb back up the division will be meeting in a few months. Late...
UFCcombatpress.com

UFC on ESPN 29’s Brandon Royval: Time to Shine

The fight game is an entertainment business and nobody wants to watch a boring fight. So, when Brandon Royval shows up on a fight card, it’s impossible to look away. Less than two years ago, Colorado’s Royval entered the Legacy Fighting Alliance cage for the eighth time in a bid for the vacant flyweight title. He was 9-4 as a pro, having never been stopped. He had finished his opponents in eight of his nine victories. At LFA 79, it took him all of 23 seconds to secure an armbar submission over Nate Williams, which earned him the title. The guy has never had a boring fight in his life.
UFCcombatpress.com

UFC on ESPN 29’s Austin Hubbard: Mentally Prepared

Some of the most successful people in the world are not necessarily the ones with the most self-love. In fact, those people generally live delusional lives that can be stricken with failure. It’s those who can be critical of themselves, and want to strive to be better, that usually do better in life. UFC lightweight Austin Hubbard has no delusions about his fighting career.
UFCBleacher Report

The Real Winners and Losers from UFC on ESPN 29

UFC on ESPN 29 went down Saturday night inside the Apex facility in Las Vegas. By the time the action concluded, most onlookers seemed to agree that it was an excellent night of fights. In the main event, No. 3-ranked middleweight contender Jared Cannonier burst back into title contention with...

