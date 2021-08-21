Buffalo Fire Department investigating two-alarm fire in Seneca-Babcock neighborhood

Cancel
There was the smell of smoke and a haze in downtown Buffalo early Saturday morning stemming from a fire in the city's Seneca-Babcock neighborhood.

City spokesperson Mike DeGeorge tells 2 On Your Side that Buffalo Fire crews responded to a vacant commercial building at 1037 Seneca Street just before 1 a.m.

The two-alarm fire caused about $300,000 worth of damage. No injuries were reported.

Dispatchers on police scanners were heard sending crews to check out calls in various neighborhoods in Buffalo. Callers reported smelling smoke and thought nearby homes or property were on fire, but it was determined the smoke and smell were coming from the fire on Seneca Street.

Buffalo Fire Department crews are investigating and looking into the cause.

