TRACKING HENRI: Storm expected to make Suffolk landfall with strongest impacts early Sunday into the afternoon

Henri has strengthened into a hurricane as it makes its way toward Long Island, according to the National Hurricane Center.

A hurricane warning has been issued for Suffolk County and a tropical storm warning is in effect for Nassau County.

News 12 meteorologists say Sayville through Montauk Point are expected to see the greatest impact of the storm, which will be begin as early as 6 a.m. Sunday.

The center of the storm could see wind gusts of up to 70 mph.

Mike Rizzo says the storm surge can start around 8 a.m. on the South Shore with hurricane conditions starting even earlier in parts. He says the strongest impact of the storm will be felt early until around 1 p.m.

The westward trend for the storm continues with the storm potentially making landfall as a Category 1 storm. East End flooding, torrential rain and widespread power outages are possible with the storm's arrival.

A storm surge warning has been issued for all of Long Island, which means there is a chance for coastal flooding.

Henri could make landfall late Sunday morning into the afternoon near Fire Island and Sayville as a hurricane. Residents in the area are advised to make preparations as wind gusts of 70 mph are possible.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with some sunny breaks and highs near 83. There's a chance for spotty showers and possibly a thunderstorm, especially late in the day.

All eyes are on Sunday with Henri expected to hit Long Island. It will be windy with periods of rain. Dangerous conditions on the water with coastal flooding possible. Highs near 80.

WATCH AND WARNINGS:

TROPICAL STORM WARNING is in effect for Nassau County until futher notice.

HURRICANE WARNING is in effect for Suffolk County until further notice.

STORM SURGE WARNING is in effect for northern Nassau, northern Suffolk and the East End through the the early high tide where 3-5 feet of storm surge will inundate low lying areas "and some" to create moderate flooding across coastal regions. Communities along Long Island Sound must heed this caution.

RIP CURRENT STATEMENT has been issued for ocean beaches in Nassau and Suffolk counties for dangerous rip currents through Sunday evening.

FLOOD WATCH is in effect for 3-6" of rain that would cause widespread numerous floods.

TIMING AND IMPACTS:

WHAT: Tropical Cyclone Henri is expected to intensify today from a TROPICAL STORM to a Category 1 Hurricane. Impacts are as follows:

COASTAL (OCEAN): Storm surge expected 2-4 feet along the ocean-facing beaches. Combine this with a "higher than typical" high tide between 8 a.m.-11 a.m. This will cause for widespread coastal problems in prone low-lying areas across Long Island.

SHORELINE (SOUND): Storm surge expected 3-5 feet. Easterly winds will push water into Long Island Sound, causing widespread numerous coastal floods that stretch beyond some of the most prone areas. Expect for problems in some atypical places.

RAIN: 3-6 inches of rain to cause flash flooding and widespread inland flooding.

WIND: Sustained between 25-45 mph at the worst. Gusts 50-70 mph likely if the storm makes landfall on Long Island. Expect the eastern side of the storm to be most problematic. Downed trees, powerlines and other major hazards are expected due to wind damage.

WHEN: Timing is still difficult to pinpoint exactly. HOWEVER, all preparations should be made before bed tonight.

Begins: By 2 a.m. - Tropical Storm Force winds likely.

By 6 a.m. - Winds seriously pick up, rain falls heavy

By 2 p.m. - Landfall possible, Expected near Sayville/Fire Island and east. This could change.

Mid-afternoon - High wind, rain should taper. Many power outages by this point, lots of damage.

By 10 p.m. - Still breezy.

WHERE: The worst of the surge flooding may indeed be along Long Island Sound. The worst of the wind will be east of the storm's center (current forecast, from Jones Beach/Islip - Sayville - Mastic - Montauk), Rain everywhere.

UNCERTAINTY: The landfall point is still tricky to forecast. The storm may have difficulty intensifying. Cone is narrowing however and we need to plan for a landfall on Long Island.

STORM GUIDES

