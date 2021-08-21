Melcher-Dallas Volleyball Will Have To Play Home Matches At SE Warren

The Melcher-Dallas Volleyball Squad will be in a rebuilding faze. That is because the Saints lost seven seniors from a 23-3 team last year that won the Bluegrass Conference title. Add to that, the Saints will not have a true home match this season due to the construction of the high school gym that was damaged this past winter. With all that working against them Coach Jesyka Nolte tells KNIA Sports the girls are making the most of their opportunities to play wherever it may be.