Retired MLB outfielder David Justice believes Shohei Ohtani is better than Babe Ruth because the level of competition is so much higher now than it was when the latter played. "He was better than Babe Ruth," Justice told TMZ Sports. "Babe Ruth played against farmers. They pitched the whole game back then ... He only played against one race. You didn't play against none of the Negro League players. You didn't play against none of the Asian players. None of the Latin players."