Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Midlothian, VA

1101 Goswick Ridge Rd, Chesterfield, VA 23114

Richmond.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharming, cute, beautiful house in sought-after Grove subdivision, in Midlothian school district. New furnace downstairs 2018, new hot water heater 2021. Lot of upgrades recently done, including new granite in kitchen, granite in both upstairs bathrooms, new tile floors in both bathrooms. Most of the light fixtures are new. All new faucets throughout the house. Beautiful two-story foyer. Freshly painted. The large master suite includes a sitting room/nursery or 5th bedroom. Light and bright sunroom with new blinds. Spacious, walk up attic with unfinished 3rd floor. Washer and dryer and refrigerator convey with the house; they are all in working condition but will be sold in "as is" condition. Short walk to the pool/clubhouse. Well-maintained walking trails and playgrounds. The owners do not have any pets. The pet entrance in the sunroom is from the previous owners. Owner is licensed real estate agent in Virginia.

richmond.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Midlothian, VA
Real Estate
Chesterfield, VA
Business
State
Virginia State
City
Chesterfield, VA
Chesterfield, VA
Real Estate
Midlothian, VA
Business
Local
Virginia Business
City
Midlothian, VA
Local
Virginia Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Brokerage#Playgrounds#Water Heater#Washer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court declines to block Texas abortion law

The Supreme Court has declined to block a deeply divisive Texas law that bans abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy — and effectively outlaws the procedure in most cases. Just after midnight on Thursday, the court issued a ruling that denies an emergency appeal from abortion providers by a...
Winston-salem, NCPosted by
NBC News

Shooting at North Carolina high school prompts lockdown, police say

A large police presence has responded to a high school in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, following what officials said was a school shooting. Authorities are working to clear Mount Tabor High School room by room, Winston-Salem City Manager Lee Garrity told NBC News on Wednesday. The scene is still active and it’s unclear if anyone was injured or if a suspect is still at large.
CelebritiesABC News

Mike Richards exits 'Jeopardy!' executive producer role

Mike Richards is officially out as executive producer of "Jeopardy!" after recently stepping down as the quiz show's new permanent host. The news was shared with "Jeopardy!" and "Wheel of Fortune" staff Tuesday via an internal note from Suzanne Prete, the executive vice president of business and strategy for both game shows.

Comments / 0

Community Policy