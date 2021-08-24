1101 Goswick Ridge Rd, Chesterfield, VA 23114

Charming, cute, beautiful house in sought-after Grove subdivision, in Midlothian school district. New furnace downstairs 2018, new hot water heater 2021. Lot of upgrades recently done, including new granite in kitchen, granite in both upstairs bathrooms, new tile floors in both bathrooms. Most of the light fixtures are new. All new faucets throughout the house. Beautiful two-story foyer. Freshly painted. The large master suite includes a sitting room/nursery or 5th bedroom. Light and bright sunroom with new blinds. Spacious, walk up attic with unfinished 3rd floor. Washer and dryer and refrigerator convey with the house; they are all in working condition but will be sold in "as is" condition. Short walk to the pool/clubhouse. Well-maintained walking trails and playgrounds. The owners do not have any pets. The pet entrance in the sunroom is from the previous owners. Owner is licensed real estate agent in Virginia.