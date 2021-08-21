Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Protests

XR demands answers on how protests will be policed after Supreme Court defends disruptive demonstrations

By Andy Gregory and Lizzie Dearden
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

Extinction Rebellion has demanded to know how its upcoming demonstrations will be policed after the Supreme Court ruled that protest can be a “lawful excuse” to block roads under human rights law.

Thousands of people across the UK are expected to join a two-week campaign of civil disobedience starting on 23 August, which will target the City of London as an “arch-financier” of carbon emissions.

During the climate activism group’s previous actions, the Metropolitan Police responded to disruption to transport and businesses by arresting Extinction Rebellion demonstrators en masse, with the number of arrests revealed by the Met to have totalled 3,762.

But in a letter seen by The Independent , the activists warned Scotland Yard commissioner Dame Cressida Dick that the recent ruling by Britain’s top court could lead to claims of “unlawful arrest” if police are deemed to “disproportionately interfere with a citizen’s rights of expression and assembly”.

Prosecutors have recently been forced to review a host of cases involving Extinction Rebellion protesters in light of the ruling, after a number of demonstrators who had been prosecuted for highway obstruction – the offence with which hundreds of the group’s activists were charged – successfully appealed to have their convictions quashed at the Old Bailey.

Presiding over one such acquittal on 4 August – during which the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) presented no evidence against 65-year-old Robert MacQueen – Judge Mark Dennis QC said there seemed to be a “fundamental problem” with Extinction Rebellion appeals.

Judge Dennis said prosecutors had not “grasped” the effect of the Supreme Court ruling on 25 June, which saw the acquittal of protesters who had blockaded a London arms fair in 2017, or the “basic human rights point that has been there for a very long time”.

In its letter to the Met, Extinction Rebellion questioned, in light of the ruling, how the force intends to adapt its tactics and which powers it will be relying on to police the upcoming protests, which the group is calling the “Impossible Rebellion” .

The activists also asked how the ruling would affect the force’s approach to “pre-emptive arrests” and seizures of equipment, applications for warrants and surveillance, the size of the police response, and the imposition of section 12 and section 14 orders – which grant police extra powers to control “public assemblies”.

While both kinds of order have been used – on one occasion “unlawfully” – during previous protests, officers have also pre-emptively raided Extinction Rebellion warehouses and other associated locations in the past, most recently in the lead-up to a demonstration in June. A dozen people were arrested, and items were confiscated from the premises.

With the Met confirming this week that it had brought forward 1,938 prosecutions of Extinction Rebellion protesters, 73 per cent of which it said had resulted in convictions, the group also questioned how the Supreme Court ruling would be applied when deciding which offences to prosecute or to refer to the CPS.

Speaking during a press briefing on the upcoming protests, Deputy Assistant Commissioner Matt Twist said the ruling and subsequent wave of overturned convictions “do not preclude officers from taking action to prevent disruption to London’s road network where that obstruction is wilful and unreasonable”.

“These cases have rightly prompted questions regarding how police officers will respond and act in the event protesters cause disruption to road networks in London,” DAC Twist said, adding that the “consequence of these cases has been comprehensively considered by teams at the Met”.

In a further press release on Friday, Scotland Yard said it was “developing a comprehensive policing plan”, with DAC Twist saying officers “will look to engage with organisers from Extinction Rebellion, hoping to minimise, where possible, any disruption to London’s communities”.

Specialist policing teams will also be on standby who are able to manage safely protesters who have built, or locked themselves to, complicated structures, he said, adding: “Like everyone else, Extinction Rebellion have the right to assemble and the right to protest.

“However, these rights are qualified and are to be balanced against the rights of others. They do not have the right to cause serious disruption to London’s communities and prevent them going about their lawful business.”

It comes as the government seeks to pass the Home Office-sponsored Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill, which has sparked violent protests and has been labelled a step towards authoritarianism.

MPs on parliament’s Joint Committee on Human Rights have suggested that the clauses in the bill relating to protest – which criminalise demonstrations deemed noisy or a “nuisance” – are a direct response to Extinction Rebellion’s previous protests, which infuriated ministers but also preceded the government’s landmark pledge to hit net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

In its letter to Scotland Yard, the group demanded to know whether Priti Patel had given the Met directions on how to police the upcoming protests.

In June, a court heard that the home secretary had called Dame Cressida and the chief constable of Hertfordshire Police, Charlie Hall, during a protest at a Rupert Murdoch-owned printing works in September, urging Mr Hall to “expedite” the removal of demonstrators.

A judge ruled in July that Ms Patel had not exerted “improper influence” on police, who had “maintained their operational independence”.

Under the policing bill, Ms Patel would be handed the power to define “serious disruption” – a definition that will be referred to by police in deciding whether to impose conditions on protest.

Comments / 13

The Independent

The Independent

225K+
Followers
104K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Priti Patel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#Scotland Yard#Britain#Protest Riot#Xr#The Supreme Court#The Metropolitan Police#The Old Bailey#Dac Twist#Home Office#Parliament
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Protests
Related
NFLWashington Post

Millions at risk of eviction after Supreme Court decision to end moratorium

Millions of renters in the United States who have fallen behind on payments could face eviction in the coming months after the Supreme Court moved to end protections for those who have been unable to make payments. The divided Supreme Court, in an unsigned opinion released Thursday night, ended a...
ProtestsPosted by
Daily Mail

Police arrest 50 protesters as four officers are injured after thousands of Covid conspiracy theorists flood Berlin in latest of a string of illegal demos

Protesters clashed with police in Berlin on Saturday as thousands of anti-vaxxers and Covid conspiracy theorists flooded the streets in the latest illegal demonstrations. Police had banned nine planned demonstrations for Saturday, including one from the Stuttgart-based Querdenker movement, the most visible anti-lockdown movement in Germany. Some demonstrators tried to...
WorldThe Guardian

Supreme court rejects Victorian anti-lockdown protester’s legal challenge

A legal challenge to Covid-19 stay-at-home orders brought by a woman who protested against Victoria’s second wave lockdown has been dismissed. On Tuesday the Victorian supreme court rejected Kerry Cotterill’s case, finding neither the orders nor the Public Health and Wellbeing Act breached the implied freedom of political communication. The...
ProtestsShropshire Star

Activists arrested on second day of XR mass protest

One protester said labelling the climate activist group ‘extremist’ was ‘nonsense’. Protesters have been arrested for spray painting and laying in the road during the second day of Extinction Rebellion demonstrations in central London. The climate protest group said two women had been arrested for spray painting the floor outside...
Protestsinvesting.com

London police warn of two weeks of disruption from climate protests

LONDON (Reuters) -London's police warned on Friday that protests by environmental activists planned for the next two weeks will cause disruption across the capital and will distract officers from dealing with crime. Extinction Rebellion, which caused days of traffic chaos in London two years ago, said it will target the...
AdvocacyPosted by
The Associated Press

Report: Hong Kong police investigating protest group

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong police are reportedly investigating the group that organizes an annual protest march marking the semiautonomous territory’s handover to China for possible violation of the national security law. Police are gathering evidence and could take action against the Civil Human Rights Front, which holds the...
ProtestsPosted by
newschain

Giant pink table dismantled on second day of XR mass protest

A giant pink table erected in the middle of a central London street by Extinction Rebellion (XR) protesters has been dismantled by police. Segments of the four-metre structure were seen being carried off by men in hard hats and blue overalls on Tuesday as the activist group gathered in the capital for the second day of its planned 12-day mass protest.
ProtestsPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Hong Kong pro-democracy group behind massive anti-government protests disbands

HONG KONG — A pro-democracy group that organized some of the biggest anti-government protests during months of political upheaval in Hong Kong in 2019 is dissolving. The Hong Kong Civil Human Rights Front, made up of a number of member organizations, said Sunday that it could no longer operate. The decision comes as the group faces a police investigation for possible violation of the territory’s Beijing-imposed national security law, according to local media.
ProtestsPosted by
The Independent

Young climate activists urge UK and UN to act on murders of environmental defenders

Young climate activists from across the world are calling on leaders to urgently act on the killing and harassment of environmental defenders.A record 212 environmental activists were murdered in 2019, with preliminary analysis suggesting the situation has worsened since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.Last month, a prominent environmental activist was shot dead in Kenya after campaigning against the development of a forest. No arrests have been made.The group, led by Kenyan environmentalist and climate activist Elizabeth Wathuti, says UN chief Antonio Guterres and UK minister Alok Sharma, who is president-designate of the Cop26 climate conference, must use all...
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
FOX2Now

Evictions resume in St. Louis after Supreme Court ruling

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Evictions are resuming in St. Louis now that the U.S. Supreme Court has stopped the Biden administration from enforcing the latest eviction moratorium. Meanwhile, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Mayor Tishaura Jones and other St. Louis leaders are urging tenants with financial hardship to take advantage of federal help to pay their rent.
ProtestsPosted by
The Independent

XR Blood Money March: Protesters demand systems change as paint splattered through City of London

Extinction Rebellion protesters sprayed parts of the City of London red on Friday during what the group called a “Blood Money” march to draw attention to financial institutions they claim are complicit in environmental racism and exploitation.Protesters clad in business suits and masks held signs reading “Fossil fuel finance is killing the Earth” and “The financial industry is bleeding the Earth dry”.Paternoster Square, in front of the London Stock Exchange, was also doused in “blood” – blackberry and raspberry juice – before demonstrators stuck two-pence pieces to the ground with gum to represent what they called blood money.The march was...
ProtestsPosted by
PBS NewsHour

Demonstrators in Berlin protest virus measures

BERLIN — Protesters who oppose the German government’s coronavirus measures took to the streets again in Berlin on Sunday, defying bans on several planned gatherings. Throughout the afternoon, thousands marched in the German capital’s Friedrichshain, Prenzlauer Berg and Mitte neighborhoods. More than 2,000 police officers were on duty across the city to respond to the protests.
ProtestsWashington Times

Police union calls Greg Kelly a ‘clown’ after Newsmax host wonders if rioters mistook cop for Antifa

The National Fraternal Order of Police condemned Newsmax host Greg Kelly for dangerously speculating about an officer hurt during the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The FOP, the nation’s largest law enforcement labor union, called out Mr. Kelly from the police union’s Twitter account Wednesday, accusing the conservative commentator of using the platform to spread lies about Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone.
Congress & CourtsWDIO-TV

Supreme Court halts reinstating 'Remain in Mexico' policy

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Supreme Court is temporarily halting a judge’s order that would have forced the government to reinstate a Trump administration policy forcing thousands to wait in Mexico while seeking asylum in the U.S. Justice Samuel Alito issued the temporary stay late Friday night. It will remain in...
ProtestsThe Independent

Afghanistan: Protesters rally outside banks in Kabul

Hundreds of Afghans have protested at New Kabul Bank on Saturday, as many form long lines at ATM machines. However, many have struggled to withdraw money. ATM machines are still operating, but they only allow a maximum withdrawal amount of about $200 every 24 hours. This has contributed to the formation of long lines.
Seattle, WAThe Stranger

Slog AM: The Black Officer Who Shot a White Terrorist Identifies Himself, Supreme Court Says No to Biden's COVID-19 Eviction Moratorium, Seattle Remains Undead

She drove all the way to Washington, D.C.... She participated in a coup attempt directed by her leader, President Donald Trump. She tried to enter the Capitol Building through a broken window. A shot fired by Lt. Michael Byrd brought her down. This is how the life of the most famous white terrorist of our day came to an end. Now she is a martyr for many in the party that represents white power, the GOP. Lt. Michael Byrd is not having it. He saved lives (and possibly American democracy) by shooting the terrorist.

Comments / 13

Community Policy