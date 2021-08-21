Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Jose, CA

VTA employee leaves behinds a family

Posted by 
ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vQm96_0bYd9I3t00 His note started like this, "I never thought I would be sending a message like this." Julio Calderon is asking for help from the community.

According to his brother-in-law Calderon, Henry Gonzales lost his battle against depression triggered by post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) due to the Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) mass shooting in San Jose, where he survived.

The death of VTA employee, Gonzales, prompted his family to start a Go Fund Me to assist with expenses. Calderon says "Henry was very involved with the Union, loved all his brothers and sisters at the Valley Transportation Authority, cared deeply for them, their pain and just was too much to bare for him."

"This past Monday, August 16, was his first day of work. He had been working and helping the families that lost their fathers as a lead board member of the union. I think all of that pain with the trauma really got to him," said Calderon. Gonzales leaves behind his wife, Suemi Gonzales, and four children.

Resources:

SAMHSA

U.S. Dept. of Veterans Affairs: National Center for PTSD

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
ABC7 News Bay Area

ABC7 News Bay Area

San Francisco, CA
31K+
Followers
5K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from the Bay Area.

 https://abc7news.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
Local
California Society
San Jose, CA
Society
Local
California Crime & Safety
San Jose, CA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vta#Depression#Vta#Samhsa U S Dept#Veterans Affairs#National Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
PTSD
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Related

Comments / 3

Community Policy