ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

What live sports are on Paramount Plus US?

By Michael Balderston
WhatToWatch
WhatToWatch
 4 days ago

It’s game time and Paramount Plus is ready to be part of your live sports streaming strategy. Once the last bastion of broadcast TV, the ViacomCBS-owned Paramount Plus streaming service is a prime example of how live sports and those delivering them to fans are embracing the streaming era.

Paramount Plus delivers viewers a huge library of TV shows and movies, this includes classic ViacomCBS programming like Nickelodeon shows and Paramount Studio movies ( Mission: Impossible , Interstellar , Grease , The Avengers ) as well as Paramount Plus original series — i.e. Star Trek: Picard , iCarly and the Yellowstone spinoff 1883 .

Paramount Plus US also has live TV which, of course, also covers live sports. But more than just what you’d get on your local CBS station, Paramount Plus has streaming deals with international leagues and popular events. All of this is available with either of the Paramount Plus US subscription plans — the $4.99 ad-supported version or the $9.99 ad-free option.

Live sports on Paramount Plus — NFL

Easily the marquee live sports grab is the ability to stream NFL games on Paramount Plus . In the most recent media rights agreement with the NFL, ViacomCBS announced that “Paramount Plus has been granted new and expanded rights for the streaming service.” Those new rights will enable the streaming of the same games on Paramount Plus that are available on CBS, though the games are still regionalized. Even though the $4.99 version of Paramount Plus doesn’t include simulcasts of your local CBS station, the service makes an exception for NFL games.

So you’ll get Sunday night football , but you can also watch college football on Saturday. Paramount Plus will live stream all of the college football games CBS nationally televises, which includes the SEC Game of the Week.

Live sports on Paramount Plus — International football

Paramount Plus will also be a streaming home of the other football (aka the original football sometimes, in error, called soccer.)

The streaming service has the US streaming rights to every match of the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League. It also has streaming rights to the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) .

Other soccer/futbol leagues that will stream on Paramount Plus include Concacaf, Argentina’s Liga Profesional de Futbol and Brazil’s Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A, the Scottish Professional Football League and The Women’s Cup .

Live sports on Paramount Plus — International football

Other sports that are available to live stream on Paramount Plus are golf’s major events, including PGA Tour, The Masters and The PGA Championship. Fans of basketball and MMA are also covered with the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship (better known as March Madness), BIG3 Basketball and the mixed martial arts live-action events, Combate Global.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs Sports#Paramount Pictures#Football Games#Live Tv#Paramount Plus Us#Paramount Studio#Viacomcbs
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Nickelodeon
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
WhatToWatch

WhatToWatch

41
Followers
606
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

From movie and TV reviews, to recaps and celebrity news, What To Watch helps readers sort through the latest shows, movies and technology, and get closer to the entertainment they love.

 https://www.whattowatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy