What live sports are on Paramount Plus US?

It’s game time and Paramount Plus is ready to be part of your live sports streaming strategy. Once the last bastion of broadcast TV, the ViacomCBS-owned Paramount Plus streaming service is a prime example of how live sports and those delivering them to fans are embracing the streaming era.

Paramount Plus delivers viewers a huge library of TV shows and movies, this includes classic ViacomCBS programming like Nickelodeon shows and Paramount Studio movies ( Mission: Impossible , Interstellar , Grease , The Avengers ) as well as Paramount Plus original series — i.e. Star Trek: Picard , iCarly and the Yellowstone spinoff 1883 .

Paramount Plus US also has live TV which, of course, also covers live sports. But more than just what you’d get on your local CBS station, Paramount Plus has streaming deals with international leagues and popular events. All of this is available with either of the Paramount Plus US subscription plans — the $4.99 ad-supported version or the $9.99 ad-free option.

Live sports on Paramount Plus — NFL

Easily the marquee live sports grab is the ability to stream NFL games on Paramount Plus . In the most recent media rights agreement with the NFL, ViacomCBS announced that “Paramount Plus has been granted new and expanded rights for the streaming service.” Those new rights will enable the streaming of the same games on Paramount Plus that are available on CBS, though the games are still regionalized. Even though the $4.99 version of Paramount Plus doesn’t include simulcasts of your local CBS station, the service makes an exception for NFL games.

So you’ll get Sunday night football , but you can also watch college football on Saturday. Paramount Plus will live stream all of the college football games CBS nationally televises, which includes the SEC Game of the Week.

Paramount Plus will also be a streaming home of the other football (aka the original football sometimes, in error, called soccer.)

The streaming service has the US streaming rights to every match of the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League. It also has streaming rights to the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) .

Other soccer/futbol leagues that will stream on Paramount Plus include Concacaf, Argentina’s Liga Profesional de Futbol and Brazil’s Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A, the Scottish Professional Football League and The Women’s Cup .

Other sports that are available to live stream on Paramount Plus are golf’s major events, including PGA Tour, The Masters and The PGA Championship. Fans of basketball and MMA are also covered with the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship (better known as March Madness), BIG3 Basketball and the mixed martial arts live-action events, Combate Global.