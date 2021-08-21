Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Taliban co-founder Baradar in Kabul for talks to set up government

By KARIM JAAFAR
Posted by 
AFP
AFP
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yudS6_0bYbifJg00
Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar has arrived in Kabul for talks on establishing a new government in Afghanistan /AFP/File

Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar arrived in Kabul on Saturday for talks on establishing a new "inclusive" government in Afghanistan, a senior official said.

It comes after other senior Taliban leaders were seen in the capital in recent days, including Khalil Haqqani -- one of America's most wanted terrorists with a $5 million bounty on his head.

A senior Taliban official told AFP that Baradar would meet "jihadi leaders and politicians for an inclusive government set-up".

Hours later, pro-Taliban social media accounts showed Haqqani announcing that Ahmad Massoud -- the son of Afghanistan's most famed anti-Taliban fighter Ahmad Shah Massoud -- had "declared allegiance" to the movement.

Massoud had earlier this week appealed to the United States to supply arms to his resistance movement in the Panjshir Valley, northeast of Kabul, saying he wanted to follow in his father Ahmad Shah Massoud's footsteps.

Massoud has not issued a statement.

Haqqani has also met with Gulbuddin Hekmatyar -- a former bitter rival during the brutal civil war of the early 1990s, but still influential in Afghan politics.

Baradar arrived in Afghanistan last Tuesday from Qatar, choosing to touch down in the country's second-biggest city Kandahar -- the Taliban's spiritual birthplace.

Within hours of his return, the group announced its rule would be "different" this time.

But they have given few details about who would form their government.

Arrested in Pakistan in 2010, Baradar was in custody until pressure from the United States saw him freed in 2018 and relocated to Qatar.

He was appointed head of the Taliban's political office in Doha, where he oversaw the signing of the agreement last year that led to the withdrawal of US forces and an end to their 20-year campaign.

The Taliban scotched any hopes of a negotiated peace deal with the Afghan government by overrunning the country in under two weeks -- a lightning offensive that ended with them taking Kabul unopposed last Sunday.

On Friday, Haqqani -- the uncle of Taliban deputy leader Sirajuddin Haqqani -- was seen leading prayers at a mosque in Kabul.

Another key leader of the feared network -- Anas Haqqani -- was also in the capital and had met former president Hamid Karzai and Abdullah Abdullah, who led the overall peace process for the previous administration.

Comments / 0

AFP

AFP

23K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abdullah Abdullah
Person
Ahmad Massoud
Person
Hamid Karzai
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kabul#Pakistan#Afp File#Pro Taliban
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
Place
Doha, QA
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Qatar
Related
WorldPosted by
AFP

Where is the Taliban's supreme leader?

In the days since taking power in Afghanistan, a wide range of Taliban figures have entered Kabul -- hardened commandos, armed madrassa students and greying leaders back from years of exile. There has been one major exception -- the group's supreme leader. Hibatullah Akhundzada -- the so-called commander of the faithful -- has shepherded the Taliban as its chief since 2016 when snatched from relative obscurity to oversee a movement in crisis. After taking the insurgency's reins, the cleric was tasked with the mammoth challenge of unifying a jihadist movement that briefly fractured during a bitter power struggle.
U.S. PoliticsNew York Post

Afghan activist blames Biden, Ghani for the fall of Kabul

A prominent activist blasted President Biden and ousted Afghan leader Ashraf Ghani, blaming them for the rise of the Taliban and the fall of Kabul. Fatima Gailani, the former president of the Afghan Red Crescent Society and the daughter of a former Afghan politician, was among four women who had been involved in peace talks with the Taliban over the last year.
Worldthedallasnews.net

Haqqani Network, proscribed terror group running Kabul

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 28 (ANI): The US who first designated the Haqqani Network as a terrorist group in 2012, is now a part of the government in Afghanistan post the Taliban takeover of the war-torn country. Without bold action that doesn't cow to the demands of the terrorists now running...
WorldBirmingham Star

Taliban rule won't last long in Afghanistan, says Amrullah

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 29 (ANI): The former Afghan government first Vice President and self-proclaimed acting President Amrullah Saleh on Saturday told that the Taliban rule won't last long in Afghanistan. In an interview with Euronews, speaking from the Panjshir Valley he said, "The law of the Taliban is Islamic Emirate,...
Militarywsau.com

Taliban condemn U.S. drone attack, prepare to set up new Afghan government

(Reuters) – The Taliban condemned on Saturday a U.S. drone strike against Islamic State militants following Thursday’s suicide attack outside Kabul airport, with a spokesman describing the operation as a “clear attack on Afghan territory”. Zabihullah Mujahid said the Taliban expected to take full control of Kabul airport very shortly,...
U.S. PoliticsWashington Post

CIA Director William Burns held secret meeting in Kabul with Taliban leader Abdul Ghani Baradar

CIA Director William J. Burns held a secret meeting Monday in Kabul with the Taliban’s de facto leader, Abdul Ghani Baradar, in the highest-level face-to-face encounter between the Taliban and the Biden administration since the militants seized the Afghan capital, according to U.S. officials familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive diplomacy.
Afghanistandallassun.com

ISIS, Al-Qaeda rise likely under Taliban regime: Experts

New Delhi [India], August 27 (ANI): Day after the Kabul terror attack, some Defence experts feel that the terror groups Islamic State (ISIS) and Al-Qaeda will re-establish themselves once again under the Taliban regime in Afghanistan. While speaking to ANI, PK Sehgal on Friday said that there is absolutely no...
Afghanistandallassun.com

'India to wait and watch in Afghanistan'

By Naveen KapoorNew Delhi [India], August 27 (ANI): India has said there is a lack of clarity of any entity forming the government in Afghanistan and New Delhi continues to be on a wait and watch mode. When asked whether India will be recognizing the Taliban, Ministry of External Affairs...
Public Safetyfox40jackson.com

Who is Sirajuddin Haqqani, Taliban deputy leader and wanted terrorist?

Sirajuddin Haqqani is the Taliban’s deputy leader and head of the semi-independent Haqqani network, a designated terror group with a reputation for discipline and violence in Afghanistan. Haqqani is also the head of the Taliban’s military strategy and was placed in charge of security in Kabul after the militants seized...
Worldmarketresearchtelecast.com

Taliban co-founder arrives in Kabul, where difficult evacuation continues

The senior leadership of the Taliban movement was in the capital of Afghanistan this Saturday to negotiate a future “inclusive” government, while the desperation of thousands of people still pending to leave the country in a chaotic evacuation operation increased. A Taliban leader told AFP that the group’s co-founder, Mullah...
Worldtalesbuzz.com

Taliban finds it isn’t so easy to set up its non-‘democratic’ Afghan government based on Sharia law

“Over the course of more than two decades, the Taliban proved that they knew how to wage an insurgency” in Afghanistan, The New York Times reports Thursday. “Over the last five days, ominous signs have emerged that they have yet to learn how to run a country.” The Taliban marked Afghanistan’s Independence Day on Thursday, a celebration of the country’s liberation from British rule in 1919, by cheering their successful “jihadi resistance” against “another arrogant power of the world, the United States.”
WorldPosted by
NBC News

Watch: Heavily armed Taliban fighters set up checkpoints, patrol Kabul streets

Armed Taliban fighters have set up checkpoints and are patrolling the streets of Kabul, Afghanistan, days after the militant group took control of the country. Despite heavily armed patrols, Taliban leaders have promised a peaceful transition of power and declared “amnesty” for all Afghans as thousands try to flee the country.Aug. 18, 2021.
MilitaryDaily Times

Pentagon: US in talks with Taliban to ease Kabul obstacles

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senior U.S. military officers at the Kabul airport are talking to Taliban commanders in the capital about Taliban checkpoints and curfews that have limited the number of Americans and Afghans able to enter the airport, the Pentagon said Wednesday. John Kirby, the chief Pentagon spokesman, told reporters...
WorldPosted by
AFP

Taliban say won't seek 'revenge', co-founder back in Afghanistan

The Taliban have pledged not to seek "revenge" against their opponents in Afghanistan in their first press conference since taking power, as the United States said they would hold the insurgents to their promises to respect human rights. The Taliban announcements came Tuesday after the return to Afghanistan of their co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, crowning the group's astonishing comeback after being ousted in a US-led invasion nearly 20 years ago. In the capital Kabul, some shops opened and the insurgents told government staff to return to work -- though residents reacted cautiously and few women took to the streets. Tens of thousands of people have tried to flee the country to escape the hardline Islamist rule expected under the Taliban, or fearing direct retribution for siding with the Western-backed government in power for the past two decades.
WorldPosted by
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

The Latest: Russian ambassador talks to Taliban in Kabul

MOSCOW — The Russian ambassador to Afghanistan said he had a “constructive” and “positive” meeting with Taliban representatives in Kabul to discuss security for the Russian diplomatic mission. Tuesday’s meeting was announced the day before by the Kremlin envoy on Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, who also said the Taliban has already...
WorldRiverside Press Enterprise

The Latest: Taliban leader reported in Kabul for talks

Senior Taliban leader Amir Khan Muttaqi is said to be in the Afghan capital negotiating with Kabul’s political leadership, including Abdullah Abdullah, who once headed the country’s negotiating council, and former President Hamid Karzai. That is according to an official familiar with the talks and who spoke on condition of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy