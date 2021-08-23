Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Relegation time: The long, dismal death of Match of the Day

By Louis Chilton
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MfezQ_0bYZ1Ph800

Match of the Day is a British institution. The venerable football “highlights and analysis” programme is older than most of the population, has a theme tune more recognisable than Doctor Who , and has taken up prime Saturday night real estate in BBC One’s weekly schedule for nearly six decades. Unlike many legacy series of its ilk, Match of the Day has remained quite enduringly popular across people of all age groups, with football’s resilient place in the nation’s heart ensuring a constantly replenishing fanbase of the very young and old alike. The only problem? Take out the football itself, and the programme is simply dismal.

Ideally, a sports series like this would strike a deft balance between being entertaining and informative, dissecting what’s really happening in a game of football in a way that’s accessible for the everyday fan. Match of the Day , however, exists in a No Man’s Land between these two points. The patter, between two ex-footballer pundits and a host (usually Gary Lineker , with Mark Chapman fronting Match of the Day 2 on Sunday), is uniformly banal and humourless, while offering little to no specialist analysis into the matches themselves.

The absolute dearth of wit or cleverness becomes even more farcical when you consider the amount of money the BBC invests in it. In 2018, the broadcaster paid £211.5m to retain the rights to the Premier League highlights for three years, up from £205m in 2015. It seems strange to suggest that the BBC’s highest-paid personality is best described as a “safe pair of hands”, but that’s exactly what Gary Lineker is. His blandness is feature, not flaw; he keeps proceedings ticking over with mechanical reliability, but fails to coax any real repartee from his co-stars. (And contrary to what some of his detractors might say, there’s little chance of him instigating a communist revolution any time soon.)

We do not treat any other genre of programming with quite the same small-minded preconceptions as football shows. Just because an athlete is able to express themselves eloquently on a football pitch does not mean they are suited for show business. Often, they are wildly anti-charismatic, media training having merely sanded off any hint of quirk or idiosyncrasy. By limiting the pool of personalities to ex-footballers, we are depriving football punditry of many of the qualities we associate with good television: wit; originality; the ability to surprise. Even Question Time lets comedians on once in a while.

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s free weekly Reading the Game newsletter

It’s not like there’s any shortage of celebrities who are knowledgeable about football, who could bring some conversational flair to the show; you can’t tell me swapping Danny Murphy for Frank Skinner wouldn’t have viewers tuning in in droves. Or, if the aim is authority rather than entertainment value, Match of the Day should be bringing on managers, analysts, statisticians – people who can tell you something about the game that isn’t obvious to every pub bore out there.

Over on Sky Sports, the ex-Manchester United right back Gary Neville made a name for himself as a TV pundit par excellence, breaking down what’s going on in a match with a specificity seldom seen on British television. This notion of Neville as sagacious professor figure was tempered somewhat by the arrival of Jamie Carragher, reframing the Monday Night Football segments into more of a spectacle of barely supressed hatreds. But as both education and entertainment, it’s got Match of the Day beat.

Criticising Match of the Day is nothing new, of course. It’s been more than a decade since Stan Collymore condemned the series as “stale, clichéd, smug pap”, characterising the presenting team as a “golfing clique with a passing interest in football”. In 2010 The Guardian ’s James McMahon also described the series as “predictable”, noting that it was “talked of as boring, unintelligent [and] ill-informed”. Since those days, little has changed. Mainstays Alan Hansen and Mark Lawrenson have respectively retired and accepted a reduced role; Lineker remains, dug in like a unusually well-compensated tick. Some of the newer pundits have been better than others (Ian Wright is an affable and sincere presence), but the format’s broader shortcomings remain as entrenched as ever.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39I1Gw_0bYZ1Ph800

Match of the Day ’s monopoly on the eyeballs of Premier League fans cannot go on forever. Its primary competition is no longer paid-for TV rivals, Sky Sports, BT and Amazon, but the massive force of the internet. Free match highlights are available to watch online, allowing viewers to pick and choose which matches to watch. The discerning fan need sit through clips of a mealy nil-nil between Newcastle and Burnley no longer. The internet has also revolutionised punditry, such that it is: social media, YouTube videos, specialist websites and subscription newsletters give people access to in-depth tactical breakdowns and analysis far beyond what is ever discussed on TV. Obsolescence is coming for Match of the Day from pretty much every direction.

To find out what others are saying and join the conversation scroll down for the comments section or click here for our most commented on articles

Longevity in and of itself is meaningless. But Match of the Day is still a tradition worth saving. There’s a purity to its format that ties into much of what is great about football – the comforting, near-religious ritualism of it all. Unless it shakes up its ambitions, however, it will eventually find itself beyond saving – going out not with a bang, but a whimper that’s lasted for years.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

222K+
Followers
103K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Neville
Person
Alan Hansen
Person
Jamie Carragher
Person
Gary Lineker
Person
Stan Collymore
Person
Mark Lawrenson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Match Of The Day#The Matches#Television#British#Bbc One#The Premier League#Sky Sports#Guardian#Bt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Premier Leaguefourfourtwo.com

Five memorable opening day Premier League matches

The Premier League is set to return and so are fans in what promises to be a season to savour on and off the field. There are some mouth-watering clashes on the opening weekend of the 2021-22 campaign with champions Manchester City travelling to Tottenham, Manchester United hosting old foes Leeds and newly-promoted Brentford tackling Arsenal.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Subscribe to MUTV for four matches in four days

It begins on Thursday afternoon when new United Women head coach Marc Skinner takes charge of his second match in charge, in a much-anticipated pre-season friendly against Rangers at 17:00 BST. Our talented Under-23s will then be in Premier League 2 action against Chelsea on Friday night, when a 19:00...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Gary Lineker joins 60 former players lobbying FA and Premier League to start support fund for ex-footballers suffering from dementia... with the likes of Alan Shearer and Chris Sutton also on-board

A group of 60 former footballers including Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Sportsmail columnists Chris Sutton, Martin Keown and Micah Richards are calling on authorities to set up a support fund for ex-players suffering from neurodegenerative disease. The group have come together through the charity, Head for Change, who want...
GermanyPosted by
Vice

The Crushing Disappointment of 'Hot Vax Summer'

There was every reason to believe this summer could have been an all-time classic. We had a major football tournament and a series of hot-people flirting on Love Island to look forward to – all we needed was an extreme heatwave, a song as divine as Dua Lipa’s “One Kiss” and for the COVID-19 pandemic to come to a polite and punctual end. Sadly, it didn’t turn out that way.
Premier LeagueSkySports

Alisson Becker: Liverpool goalkeeper says Chelsea are leading title contenders

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker thinks Saturday's match with Chelsea is an early showdown between two of the leading contenders for the Premier League title. The two clubs are among the five who have won both of their first two Premier League games this season - but someone will have to drop points on Saturday when the two go head-to-head in an intriguing Anfield clash, live on Sky Sports Premier League from 5pm.
Premier LeagueWorld Soccer Talk

Aubameyang going nowhere, says Arteta

London (AFP) – Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is and will remain an Arseal player, the Premier League side’s manager Mikel Arteta said on Thursday. The Gabonese international striker had an underwhelming season last term scoring just 10 league goals — he scored 22 in each of the two preceding campaigns — but Arteta sees him as pivotal to the Gunners.
Premier LeagueThe Independent

Benjamin Mendy: Man City footballer charged with four counts of rape

Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy has been charged with four counts of rape and one count of sexual assault. The 27-year-old defender has been remanded in police custody and will appear at Chester Magistrates’ Court on Friday. The Crown Prosecution Service stated that Mr Mendy has been charged in connection...
Premier League90min.com

Newcastle predicted lineup vs Southampton - Premier League

Newcastle host Southampton at St. James' Park on Saturday afternoon, looking for their first win of the season. The Magpies have been disappointing in recent weeks, twice letting a lead slip on the opening day to eventually lose 4-2 to West Ham and then falling to a 2-0 defeat at Aston Villa on matchday two. The pressure is already mounting on Steve Bruce.
SoccerTribal Football

Leeds striker Bamford in England squad; Man Utd youngster Greenwood snubbed

Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford has received his first senior call-up for England's 2022 World Cup qualifiers. Right-back Trent-Alexander Arnold returns to the squad after missing Euro 2020 with a thigh injury, with midfielder Jesse Lingard also recalled to the squad. Chelsea left-back Ben Chilwell and Manchester United forward Mason...

Comments / 0

Community Policy