Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Tracking Henri: Hurricane, Tropical Storm Warnings Issued Throughout Tri-State Area

By CBSNewYork Team
Posted by 
CBS New York
CBS New York
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vHx7e_0bYWEICE00

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Parts of the Tri-State Area are under hurricane and tropical storm warnings with Henri set to make landfall Sunday.

A hurricane warning is in effect until further notice for Suffolk County.

The warning is also in effect for New Haven, Middlesex and New London Counties in Connecticut.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43WE37_0bYWEICE00

In New York, a tropical storm warning is in effect for all five boroughs, plus Westchester County and Nassau County.

Click here for the latest forecast and weather alerts

Parts of New Jersey are also under a tropical storm warning, including Hudson, Eastern Bergen, Eastern Essex, Eastern Union, Middlesex and Monmouth.

Fairfield, Litchfield, Hartford, Tolland and Windham counties in Connecticut are also under a tropical storm warning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wsMB4_0bYWEICE00

A storm surge warning is in effect for southern Westchester County, the Bronx, Suffolk County, northern Queens and northern Nassau County.

The southern sections of New Haven, Middlesex, New London and Fairfield in Connecticut are also under a storm surge warning.

WATCH: Gov. Cuomo Update On Henri Preparations

An advisory put out by the National Hurricane Center at 11 p.m. Saturday shows the storm is still a category 1 hurricane with 75 mph winds. At the time, the storm was 180 miles south of Montauk.

Torrential rainfall began hammering New York City on Saturday night with 2.15 inches of rain falling in Central Park and even higher amounts in Brooklyn and Queens.

The rain was not from the outer bands of Henri, but it was tropical moisture fed by the hurricane.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OWvy5_0bYWEICE00

A flash flood warning is in effect in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx and Nassau County. The flooding threat will continue overnight with persistent, heavy tropical rainfall.

Travel in the areas under the flash flood warning will be very difficult.

A flash flood warning is also in effect in Bergen, Essex and Hudson counties in New Jersey until 2:15 a.m. Sunday.

As for the hurricane itself, the latest track shifted farther east. It now shows Henri’s center missing the Twin Forks, but the cone still envelopes the East End.

It’s important to note the effects of the storm will be felt well outside the cone, regardless of whether the center passes over land or just offshore.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26lMTv_0bYWEICE00

Winds are expected to be a major factor for the storm the farther east you go, with gusts of 80-90 mph possible.

Watch CBS2 News and check CBSNewYork.com for the latest updates on Henri.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
57K+
Followers
16K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Westchester County, NY
City
New York City, NY
City
Windham, NY
City
Middlesex, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
State
Connecticut State
City
Montauk, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
City
New Haven, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Warning#Hurricanes#Extreme Weather#Eastern Union#Cbsnewyork Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Fast-Moving Storms Take Down Trees, Spark Fires Throughout Tri-State Area

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Quick-moving storms caught some in the Tri-State Area by surprise Friday and left a mess behind. A one-way residential street in East New York was completely blocked off after the storm split a giant tree on the sidewalk right down the middle. Half of it fell onto a parked car, taking overhead wires down with it. Vorenter Morris is so grateful she avoided the tree falling by mere minutes Friday evening. She pulled up to her home on Barbey Street right after it toppled on her usual parking spot. “It’s only God because if it did not happen before we...
Cell PhonesPosted by
CBS New York

Only On 2: Drivers Frustrated By Parking ‘App-Palooza’ Across Westchester County

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A parking “app-palooza” is frustrating drivers in Westchester County. They have to download different apps to pay for parking in neighboring communities, CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported. New Rochelle uses ParkMobile. Peekskill uses Park Smarter. Other municipalities use Pango, Passport or PayByPhone. Drivers who want the convenience of paying for parking with a smartphone app face the irritating task of downloading a half dozen apps to use across the county. “They should all be the same, in every community. We use every community,” one person told Aiello. New Rochelle and Mamaroneck have used ParkMobile for several years. Larchmont, which is sandwiched between...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Public Meetings On Congestion Pricing Plan Begin In September

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Public meetings on New York City’s congestion pricing plan will begin in September. The MTA, along with the state and city transportation departments, announced they will hold 13 virtual meetings between Sept. 23 and Oct. 13. They will target 28 counties in the Tri-State Area to educate commuters about congestion pricing and allow them to voice their opinions. Each meeting will focus on a different part of the Tri-State Area. The meetings will take place at the following dates and times: Thursday, Sept. 23, 10 a.m. to noon: The Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens, and Staten Island Thursday, Sept. 23, 6-8 p.m.: Manhattan Central...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Harlem Restaurants, Churches Partnering With City To Get More Community Members Vaccinated

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An iconic Harlem restaurant partnered with the city to bring COVID vaccines to its customers as part of a larger effort to meet hesitant residents right where they are. Melba Wilson is literally holding her customers’ hands and cheering them on as they get a COVID vaccine. The owner of the well-known Harlem soul food restaurant bearing her name helped convince a hesitant Shyla Velez to get the shot. “A lot of not knowing information is what makes all of us kind of nervous,” Velez said. COVID VACCINE New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX New York City book online...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

BQE Lane Closures Begin Ahead Of Construction On Roadway

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s a commuter alert for drivers who use the BQE. Lane closures begin Friday night ahead of construction on the roadway. Traffic will be reduced from three to two lanes in both directions from Atlantic Avenue to the Brooklyn Bridge. Work will last through the weekend, and the lane shift becomes permanent on Monday.
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

New York Weather: 8/27 Friday Afternoon Weather Headlines

By Justin Lewis, CBS2 meteorologist Friday will be hot and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially in and around the city and westward. Any showers and thunderstorms that develop will be slow-movers, so localized flooding is possible. In fact, a flash flood watch has been issued for New Jersey and goes into effect at 2 p.m. Friday, and will remain in effect until 2 a.m. Sunday. As for temperatures, expect highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees with “feels like” temps in the mid 90s, around 100 degrees in the hottest locations. The heat advisory will remain in effect until 8 p.m. Friday. Friday night we’ll see some leftover showers and thunderstorms, though the bulk of the activity should dissipate. Expect temps to fall into the 70s/60s. Saturday will remain unsettled with showers and thunderstorms, especially inland south & west, but it won’t be as hot, just the 70s. Sunday will be partly sunny with just a slight chance of showers. Expect highs around 80 degrees.
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Hundreds Protest COVID Vaccine Mandates Outside New York City Hall

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — More than 1,000 people protested the mayor’s COVID vaccine mandates outside City Hall on Wednesday. The rally came just two days after the city announced a new rule requiring all school staff to be vaccinated with no option for testing. Now, the city’s largest police union is threatening to sue if the mandate expands to officers. With signs in hand, more than 1,000 people protested mandatory vaccinations outside City Hall Park on Wednesday. Among them were city employees, MTA train operators and parents. CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC Vaccination Sites In New York City | Call 877-VAX-4NYC Track NYC Vaccinations By Zip Code Find NYC Testing Site...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

19-Year-Old Pilot Zara Rutherford Touches Down In New York City During Attempt To Break World Record

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — This Women’s Equality Day, we’re introducing you to a young woman who’s trying to level the airfield, flying high to break a world record. It’s often said the sky’s the limit, but for 19-year-old Zara Rutherford, it’s just the beginning. “I’m trying to become the youngest woman to fly solo around the world,” she told CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis. She touched down at JFK International Airport on Thursday, pulling into the Sheltair tarmac one week into her journey, which started in Belgium, where she’s from. “How does it feel to be in New York?” DeAngelis asked. “It’s really nice. Flying in, all...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

AAA Says More People Expected To Hit The Road For Labor Day Travel

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – More people in our area are expected to take to the roads for Labor Day Weekend. AAA says an analysis of traffic at New York City bridges and tunnels shows overall volume so far this year is 11% below pre-pandemic levels from 2019, but it’s ticking up. During the last five weeks, traffic levels are just 5% below 2019. AAA says if that trend continues, there could be more than three million trips on MTA bridges and tunnels during the holiday weekend.
Jericho, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Jericho Schools First On Long Island To Welcome Students Back

JERICHO, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Some students on Long Island started the new school year Thursday. Jericho schools are the first of 124 districts in Nassau and Suffolk to welcome students back, CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan reported. Students got off the bus with a spring in their step and a mask on their face. They’re mandatory for everyone indoors. “I think it’s fine. We need to stay safe, but I’m really looking forward to them coming off,” said 12-year-old Gavin Karol. The schools are providing all 3,200 students in the district with in-person classes five days a week.  About 80% of the district’s teachers are vaccinated. “We...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Back-To-School Scramble Heats Up In NYC With Parents Waiting In Line For Hours To Buy Uniforms

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Students are getting ready to go back to school, and parents are scrambling to buy uniforms after a year and a half of remote or blended learning. School uniform store Flynn O’Hara is just about the hottest spot in town these days. The line Tuesday wrapped down and around the block with up to a six-hour wait. “I’m hungry. I’m tired,” said Monica Perez, of the Bronx. “I just wish it could go faster,” one child said. On a 90-degree day, it was downright dangerous. “There’s someone who passed out on the line, too,” parent Diamond Jackson told CBS2’s Ali Bauman. The store...
Albany, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Hochul Administration Acknowledges 12,000 More COVID Deaths In N.Y. Than Cuomo Admin Publicized

ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – In just her second day on the job, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is acknowledging nearly 12,000 more deaths from COVID-19 than had been previously reported. New York state is now saying 55,395 people have died of COVID-19. That is based on death certificate data submitted to the CDC. That is up from roughly 43,400 reported by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo on his last day in office. The new total comes after reports about the Cuomo administration’s use of a much stricter definition of COVID-19 deaths than other states. Watch Marcia Kramer’s report — As CBS2’s Marcia Kramer reports, Hochul...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Vaccine Mandate Issued For Workers At New York State Department Of Health-Licensed Facilities

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An emergency order now requires workers at facilities licensed by the New York State Department of Health to be vaccinated or face possible termination. The order applies to people who work at hospitals, nursing homes, diagnostic and treatment centers, adult care facilities, certified home health agencies, hospices, long-term home health care programs, AIDS home care programs, licensed home care service agencies and limited licensed home care service agencies. COVID VACCINE New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC Track NYC vaccinations by zip code Nassau County more info here Suffolk County more info here Westchester County more info here New Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545 Connecticut book online here Requirements call for nursing home and hospital personnel to have at least one dose of the vaccine by Sept. 27. Personnel at additional covered entities must receive their first dose by Oct. 7.
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Sinkhole Opens Up In Brooklyn Street

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A sinkhole is slowing things down in Brooklyn. The hole opened up nearly in the middle of President Street in Carroll Gardens. Department of Environmental Protection officials responded to get a look and make repairs. There’s no word on what caused it.
Connecticut StatePosted by
CBS New York

SEE IT: Bear Steals Package Left On Connecticut Homeowner’s Porch

BRISTOL, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — A Connecticut homeowner says a black bear stole a package left on her porch. Video shows the bear sauntering across her driveway. The Bristol woman told a local television station she got an alert that the box of lavender-scented toilet paper had been delivered. She later saw the bear walking away with it in its mouth. According to reports, the bear wound up dropping the package in a neighbor’s yard.
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Gov. Kathy Hochul Voices Support For School Mask Mandate, Calling It ‘An Important Step’; On Long Island, Some Parents Push Back

ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says getting students back in classrooms is a top priority. She’s calling for a mask mandate for both public and private schools, and she wants teachers to face vaccine rules, as well. “We have to, first of all, have mandatory masks, which is something that is not universally popular, but I think it’s an important step toward getting safety in schools,” she told CBS This Morning. COVID VACCINE New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC Track NYC vaccinations by zip code Nassau County more info here Suffolk County more info here Westchester County more info here New Jersey book...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Stray Bullet Shooting Outside Penn Station Raises Concerns About Safety As Commuters Return To Work

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police have released video of the man they say is responsible for a stray bullet shooting outside Penn Station. (credit: NYPD) The suspect is seen on video with a red backpack. The shooting happened Monday afternoon outside the entrance on 31st Street and 7th Avenue. Police say the suspect got into an argument over food with a man inside Penn Station and fired a shot at him once they got outside. He missed, however, hitting another man in the leg. A taxi dispatcher says he saw the victim fall to the ground. “So I went over and asked him ‘Are you alright...
Wyandanch, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Former Wyandanch High School Star Running Back Alonte Shipp Shot, Killed On Long Island

WYANDANCH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A former Wyandanch High School star running back was gunned down on Long Island on Monday, leaving family and friends devastated and left to pick up the pieces just weeks before what would have been his 21st birthday Vonteshia Napper wiped away tears as she shared with CBS2’s Thalia Perez memories of her younger brother, Alonte Shipp. “Glad I got to spend the time I did with him. I’m glad he was with me the night they took him away from me,” she said. Shipp was a sophomore at Hudson Valley Community College upstate, but he was known around...
Rockland County, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Rockland County Officials Slam Gov. Cuomo For Granting Clemency To David Gilbert, Man Convicted In Deadly 1981 Bank Heist

NYACK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — One of former governor Andrew Cuomo‘s final acts is raising the ire of many in Rockland County. He made a domestic terrorist, 76-year-old David Gilbert, eligible for parole. “David Gilbert does not deserve to walk our streets,” said Tom Walsh, the Democratic Rockland County District Attorney. Cuomo granted last-minute clemency to Gilbert, making him eligible for parole 40 years after he participated with the Weather Underground and Black Liberation Army in the 1981 Brinks robbery that resulted in the murder of two cops and a Brinks guard. Gilbert helped plan the crime and served as an unarmed getaway driver. READ MORE:...

Comments / 0

Community Policy