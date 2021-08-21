Tracking Henri: Hurricane, Tropical Storm Warnings Issued Throughout Tri-State Area

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Parts of the Tri-State Area are under hurricane and tropical storm warnings with Henri set to make landfall Sunday.

A hurricane warning is in effect until further notice for Suffolk County.

The warning is also in effect for New Haven, Middlesex and New London Counties in Connecticut.

In New York, a tropical storm warning is in effect for all five boroughs, plus Westchester County and Nassau County.

Parts of New Jersey are also under a tropical storm warning, including Hudson, Eastern Bergen, Eastern Essex, Eastern Union, Middlesex and Monmouth.

Fairfield, Litchfield, Hartford, Tolland and Windham counties in Connecticut are also under a tropical storm warning.

A storm surge warning is in effect for southern Westchester County, the Bronx, Suffolk County, northern Queens and northern Nassau County.

The southern sections of New Haven, Middlesex, New London and Fairfield in Connecticut are also under a storm surge warning.

An advisory put out by the National Hurricane Center at 11 p.m. Saturday shows the storm is still a category 1 hurricane with 75 mph winds. At the time, the storm was 180 miles south of Montauk.

Torrential rainfall began hammering New York City on Saturday night with 2.15 inches of rain falling in Central Park and even higher amounts in Brooklyn and Queens.

The rain was not from the outer bands of Henri, but it was tropical moisture fed by the hurricane.

A flash flood warning is in effect in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx and Nassau County. The flooding threat will continue overnight with persistent, heavy tropical rainfall.

Travel in the areas under the flash flood warning will be very difficult.

A flash flood warning is also in effect in Bergen, Essex and Hudson counties in New Jersey until 2:15 a.m. Sunday.

As for the hurricane itself, the latest track shifted farther east. It now shows Henri’s center missing the Twin Forks, but the cone still envelopes the East End.

It’s important to note the effects of the storm will be felt well outside the cone, regardless of whether the center passes over land or just offshore.

Winds are expected to be a major factor for the storm the farther east you go, with gusts of 80-90 mph possible.

