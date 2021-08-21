Bogalusa couple die from COVID just days from each other

They’re individuals with servants’ hearts and as husband and wife, 64-year-old Charles and 70-year-old Pam Helton were beloved in Washington Parish, making their deaths from COVID19 so heartbreaking.

“They were sweethearts,” said Justin Blackwell who’s a close friend of the family.

Blackwell is also a detective at the Bogalusa Police Department where Charles Helton spent 30 years. Starting out as a patrolman, Helton worked his way all the way up to major and even warden of the city jail. He retired two years ago, only to wear a badge again, this time as a deputy for the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office.

“This job is not meant for everybody. Mr. Charles definitely was born with it in his genes to serve everybody in this parish and in this city,” said Blackwell.

His wife of 40 years was a servant as well. Pam worked as a crisis counselor and community volunteer, even helping the sheriff’s office with senior lunches.

“She also is someone who goes above and beyond to help anybody,” said Blackwell. “She puts anybody before herself.”

The Helton’s were found in their home Tuesday. Pam was dead. Charles was unresponsive and rushed to Our Lady of the Angels Hospital in Bogalusa where he spent two days on a ventilator. He died Thursday. Family members say neither had been vaccinated yet.

“COVID is definitely something that opens your eyes, especially with someone like Ms. Pam and Mr. Charles,” said Blackwell. “It opens your eyes on just how serious this can be.”

Dying just days apart, Blackwell said the bond between the Helton's was strong.

“They were in love. They couldn’t live without each other. They had a happy life,” said Blackwell.

That life came with kids, grandkids, great-grandkids and an entire community that loved them. Blackwell says the loss hits hard but knows the Heltons’ impact on service and community hits harder.

“It’s definitely a big hole that’s going to be tough to fill but they’re always going to be with us, every day,” said Blackwell.