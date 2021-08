Check out this bright and airy property located outside the city limits of Rockingham NC. With three bedrooms, two full baths, and a bonus sunroom for relaxation this home has everything you've been looking for! The property features lush green grass, mature trees for shade and is fully fenced. There's a rustic play house/building, an attached carport with storage, and perfect curb appeal. This home is a MUST SEE and will go FAST! Call for an appointment today!!!