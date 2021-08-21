200 ENTWISTLE STREET, HAMLET, NC 28345
Imagine being home in this adorable and functional three bedroom, two bath gem! Large front yard, inviting porch and partially fenced backyard perfect for everyone! As you enter, you will be thrilled with the space and open feel of the living room. The kitchen offers a plethora of cabinet space, in addition to being well appointed! Charming eat in area provides access to your backyard! The master bedroom has ample closet space, as well as dual sinks in the bath! Take a look and make this your own!
