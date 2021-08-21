200 ENTWISTLE STREET, HAMLET, NC 28345

Since hurricane season is upon us, it got me started thinking about Hurricane Hazel. This huge storm started forming on October 5th, 1954. After killing nearly 1,000 people in Haiti, it regained strength over the Atlantic and came ashore along the North Carolina/South Carolina line near Calabash as a Category 4 storm. The winds were up to 130 mph which produced waves of up to 18 feet high. The wind and waves destroyed or severally damaged most of the buildings in its path. In Long Beach, NC only five of the 357 buildings were left standing and in Myrtle Beach, SC approximately 80% of the waterfront dwellings were destroyed.