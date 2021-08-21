Cancel
East Aurora, NY

2 Western New Yorkers raise money for veterans with Albany-to-East Aurora walk

2 On Your Side
 7 days ago

Two Western New Yorkers are completing their walk from Albany to East Aurora, all to raise money for local veterans through the K.I.A. Memorial Road March .

Linda Transki and Sean Saramak began their journey last Friday. This Friday, they completed their walk, and they were given a police escort as they made it over to the East Aurora Legion.

Local veterans showed up to thank them there.

On Saturday, they will be participating in the 10K at the K.I.A. Memorial Road March in Orchard Park. It's an all-day fundraiser at Chestnut Ridge Park.

You can also donate on the organization's website .

