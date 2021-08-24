5 board members resign from Clara White Mission in Jacksonville

Five board members of Clara White Mission's executive board have resigned, including its president.

First Coast News received copies of their resignation letters which focus on a couple of similar issues they say lead to their departure.

Several highlighted the lack of hiring a chief operating officer, who they say was identified and recommended.

In one of the resignation letters, board president Michelle Paul says Ju'Coby Pittman, Clara White Mission's CEO, objected to that recommendation because she wanted "...someone who looked like her" and by not following through with the hire put "...her wishes before what was best for the Clara White Mission."

Pittman's alleged comments were also mentioned in other resignation letters.

Favoritism of employees and friends was a concern among the board. They say, Pittman, "has sorority sisters and friends that she consistently uses for sub-contactors. She puts campaign managers and close friends in positions of power so she can control and hide information."

Also, some of the board members say they were left out of the loop when several people at the mission had COVID-19, including its longtime chef Keith Smith, who died from it last month.

In another resignation letter, the board's former secretary says she was told not to drive to the building in early July because of a COVID-19 outbreak, but "This was the first time the board was hearing about the outbreak and it had already been going on for a week."

Pittman also tested positive for COVID-19 and was hospitalized.

In a statement, the non-profit told First Coast News, "The resignations has not hampered the work of the Clara White Mission. We respect the decision of each executive member and wish them well. We support our President/CEO, Ju'Coby Pittman."

We reached out to Pittman for comment but have not heard back.

Clara White Mission Board of Directors, staff and President/CEO will hold a news conference to discuss the recent resignations on Sunday afternoon. The press conference is set to begin at 4:15 p.m.

The Clara White Mission (CWM) remains dedicated to preventing and reducing homelessness through advocacy, housing, job training, employment and working in partnership with the community. The mission has a 118-year-legacy of providing food, clothing and resources to low-income residents and veterans in need. It relies on a volunteer board of directors to help raise money to accomplish its goals. Unfortunately, five executive board members resigned this week. The board and staff members of CWM want to thank these board members for their service.

“The resignations has not hampered the work of the Clara White Mission. We respect the decision of each executive member and wish them well. The board is sovereign and has the task of continuing to raise funds for our programs,” said Dinah Mason, first vice president of the CWM Board of Directors. “We continue to mourn the loss of our head chef, Keith Smith, who died as a result of COVID-19. We support our President/CEO, Ju’Coby Pittman, as she continues to recover from being hospitalized (from June 26 – Aug. 6) due to complications from COVID-19. We are dedicated to the community in the fight against coronavirus. We are offering free vaccinations every Wednesday.”

The rich history of what Dr. Eartha M. M. White started almost 120 years ago will continue in the city of Jacksonville. The staff and board members are committed to providing much-needed services to our most vulnerable citizens.