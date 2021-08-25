Two Pasadena Men Arrested For Drug Possession Following Glen Burnie Traffic Stop

Two men from Pasadena were arrested and charged with a CDS violation by Anne Arundel County Police Officers during a traffic stop in Glen Burnie.

On August 19, 2021, at approximately 9:55 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop of a gray Ford Fusion at Crainmont Drive and Donna Court in Glen Burnie. Upon approaching the vehicle, the officer noticed the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and observed suspected marijuana flakes and residue throughout the vehicle.





The officer investigated and located five packages containing concentrated cannabis oil (85-90% THC), a digital scale, and 24 assorted packages containing suspected marijuana / THC. Both occupants were placed into custody.





The driver was found to be in possession of a plastic bag containing 22.79 grams of suspected marijuana.





The passenger was found to be in possession of a plastic bag containing 33.41 grams of suspected marijuana.





Both suspects were identified as:



Kobe Christian Drew (driver)

20 years old

8000 block of Apple Valley Drive

Pasadena, Maryland



Cody Thomas Carpenter (passenger)

20 years old

100 block of Ryan Road

Pasadena, Maryland