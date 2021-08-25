Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pasadena, MD

Two Pasadena Men Arrested For Drug Possession Following Glen Burnie Traffic Stop

Posted by 
Report Annapolis
Report Annapolis
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N3yY9_0bYOX4bQ00

Two men from Pasadena were arrested and charged with a CDS violation by Anne Arundel County Police Officers during a traffic stop in Glen Burnie.

On August 19, 2021, at approximately 9:55 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop of a gray Ford Fusion at Crainmont Drive and Donna Court in Glen Burnie. Upon approaching the vehicle, the officer noticed the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and observed suspected marijuana flakes and residue throughout the vehicle.


The officer investigated and located five packages containing concentrated cannabis oil (85-90% THC), a digital scale, and 24 assorted packages containing suspected marijuana / THC. Both occupants were placed into custody.


The driver was found to be in possession of a plastic bag containing 22.79 grams of suspected marijuana.


The passenger was found to be in possession of a plastic bag containing 33.41 grams of suspected marijuana.


Both suspects were identified as:

Kobe Christian Drew (driver)
20 years old
8000 block of Apple Valley Drive
Pasadena, Maryland

Cody Thomas Carpenter (passenger)
20 years old
100 block of Ryan Road
Pasadena, Maryland

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Report Annapolis

Report Annapolis

Annapolis, MD
21K+
Followers
1K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for accurate, responsible and meaningful coverage of news stories within Annapolis and Anne Arundel County.

 http://www.reportannapolis.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Glen Burnie, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Pasadena, MD
County
Anne Arundel County, MD
Pasadena, MD
Crime & Safety
State
Maryland State
City
Glen Burnie, MD
Anne Arundel County, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Marijuana#Odor#Ford Fusion#Donna Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related
Anne Arundel County, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Police Identify Man Killed During Apparent Stabbing in Severn as Eddie Dawson Jr., 35

The Anne Arundel County Police Department has identified the victim of an apparent fatal stabbing in Severn as a 35 year old Odenton man. On Saturday August 28, 2021 at approximately 2:30 A.M., the Anne Arundel County Police Department responded to the 7000 block of Periwinkle Way for a domestic dispute. Near the area, a male was found lying in the roadway unresponsive suffering from apparent trauma. The male was pronounced deceased by members of the Anne Arundel County Fire Department.
Maryland StatePosted by
Report Annapolis

Maryland State Police Arrest Man On Assault, Gun Charges In Wicomico County

Maryland State Police arrested and charged a man today with assault and weapon charges involving juvenile victims last month in Wicomico County. The suspect, Cameron Joseph Calvert, 33, of Salisbury, Maryland, is charged with first- and second-degree assault, the use of a firearm in a felony, illegal possession of a handgun, illegal possession of a handgun in a vehicle and reckless endangerment. Calvert is being held without bond at the Wicomico County Detention Center.
Maryland StatePosted by
Report Annapolis

Maryland State Police Arrest Suspect Wanted In Princess Anne Stabbing

Maryland State Police today arrested the suspect wanted in connection with the stabbing of a woman early yesterday morning in Princess Anne. The suspect is identified as Harold Levin Cropper, 63, of Somerset County. After consultation with the Somerset County State’s Attorney’s Office, Maryland State Police investigators from the Criminal Enforcement Division Eastern Region obtained an arrest warrant charging Cropper with two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, possession of a dangerous deadly weapon and violation of a protective order. He was arrested without incident today in an abandoned residence in the 30000 block of Antioch Avenue in Princess Anne, Maryland. He was transported to the Princess Anne Barrack for processing.
Pasadena, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Frank Brown, 64, of Pasadena Sentenced for Possession of Illegal Firearms and Drugs in Home Located in School Zone

Frank Brown, 64, of Pasadena was sentenced to 20 years in prison suspend all but 10 years of active incarceration with the first five years without parole. Brown entered a guilty plea on August 3, 2021 to possession with the intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a handgun in relation to a drug trafficking crime. Brown, who illegally distributed drugs in a school zone, is a convicted felon who is prohibited from owning firearms.
Virginia StatePosted by
Report Annapolis

Virginia Man Sentenced for Role in Colonial Heights Armed Robbery

A Norfolk man was sentenced today to over 14.5 years in prison for his role in a violent armed robbery of a Sprint Store in Colonial Heights. According to court records and evidence presented at trial, on the afternoon of January 7, 2019, Ronnell Kareen Levon Johnson, 28, and his co-conspirator, Tajh Rodgers, 32, of Norfolk, traveled from the Norfolk area to Colonial Heights to commit an armed robbery of a Sprint Store. During the robbery, Rodgers brandished a loaded .40 caliber Ruger semi-automatic pistol and forced two employees into a back room of the store, where he let Johnson in through the back entrance. Johnson entered the store and started gathering Sprint Store merchandise into a bag.
Anne Arundel County, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Anne Arundel County Police Investigates Same Day Shootings in Severn, Pasadena

The Anne Arundel County Police Department has launched an investigation into same day shootings which occured in Pasadena and Severn. On August 6, 2021 at approximately 3:43 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Reece Road in Severn for a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located two adult male victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to area hospitals for treatment. One victim has serious critical injuries and the other is stable with non-life threatening injuries.
Edgewater, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Elderly Woman Assaulted During Edgewater Home Invasion

The Anne Arundel County Police Department said an elderly woman was assaulted during a home invasion in Edgewater. On August 13, 2021, at approximately 12:25 a.m., officers responded to a 911 call for a home invasion that had just occurred at a private residence on the 300 block of Likes Road in Edgewater. The 74-year-old female victim advised that an unknown male suspect armed with a knife entered her home and confronted her while in her bedroom. While struggling with the suspect, the victim sustained a small puncture wound to her upper torso. The victim was able to get away from the suspect and call 911 for police assistance. The suspect then fled the residence in an unknown direction.
Annapolis, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Man Robbed, Had Cell Phone Stolen by Group of Teens on Captain Circle in Annapolis

A group of teens reportedly robbed and stole a man's cell phone on Captains Circle in Annapolis. On August 13, 2021, at 11:20pm, officers were called for a report of a robbery in the 400 block of Captains Circle. The male victim reported that he was outside in the area when he saw a group of four teenage male suspects assaulting his brother. When the group saw the victim, they ran toward him, began assaulting him and stole his cell phone.
Annapolis, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Shooting on Copeland Street in Annapolis Leaves One Male Injured, Authorities Say

Authorities in Annapolis are investigating a recent shooting which left one person injured. On August 19th at approximately 9:21pm, Annapolis Police Department Communications began receiving calls for shots fired in the 1900 block of Copeland Street. While officers were responding to that area, a patient suffering from an apparent gunshot wound walked into Patient First located in the 2000 block of West Street.

Comments / 8

Community Policy