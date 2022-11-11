ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Officials warn against using livestock medicine to prevent COVID-19

By Meredith Deliso
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bFjjB_0bYMHtWU00

Mississippi's poison control center has seen an increase in calls of people taking ivermectin, including versions of the deworming drug intended for livestock, to treat or prevent COVID-19 , according to state health officials.

The Mississippi Health Department took to social media Friday to issue a warning about the phenomenon, which has been reported throughout the pandemic.

"Do not use ivermectin products made for animals," it said in a Facebook post.

The Mississippi Health Department also issued an alert Friday to health care providers in the state regarding the increase in poison control calls due to potential ivermectin toxicity.

"At least 70% of the recent calls have been related to ingestion of livestock or animal formulations of ivermectin purchased at livestock supply centers," stated the alert, which did not specify the number of total calls.

The warning comes as Mississippi is experiencing record COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, and intensive care units are nearing capacity. Mississippi currently has the highest COVID-19 case rates in the country and the second-lowest vaccination rate, according to recent data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control in Prevention.

MORE: Over 20,000 Mississippi students under quarantine after 1st week of school

Ivermectin can be deadly in large doses. Most callers to Mississippi's poison control center had mild symptoms, though one person was advised to seek further care "due to the amount of ivermectin reportedly ingested," according to the alert.

Earlier this week, state health officials said they knew of at least one person in Mississippi who was hospitalized due to ivermectin-related toxicity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p7dk2_0bYMHtWU00
NurPhoto via Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: In this May 19, 2021, file photo, the tablets of Ivermectin drugs are shown in Tehatta, West Benga, India.

"I think some people are trying to use it as a [COVID-19] preventative, which I think is really kind of crazy, so please don't do that," Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said during a press briefing Wednesday.

"You wouldn't get your chemotherapy at a feed store. I mean, you wouldn't treat your pneumonia with your animal's medication," he continued. "It can be dangerous to get the wrong doses of medication, especially for something that's meant for a horse or a cow. We understand the environment we live in, but it's really important, if people have medical needs, go through your physician or provider."

MORE: Do-it-yourself COVID treatments an evolving threat

In animals, ivermectin is commonly used to treat or prevent parasites. Ivermectin tablets are approved by the Food and Drug Administration to treat several conditions caused by parasitic worms in people, and topical forms are approved to treat conditions like head lice and rosacea. But it is not approved to treat or prevent COVID-19.

Back in March, the FDA warned against using "unconventional treatments," such as ivermectin, that aren't approved or authorized by the agency to treat or prevent COVID-19, saying they can "cause serious harm."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o1KwR_0bYMHtWU00
Rogelio V. Solis/AP - PHOTO: Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs responds to a question during a news briefing regarding Mississippi's COVID-19 response in Jackson, Miss., Aug. 19, 2021.

The warning came following "multiple reports of patients who have required medical support and been hospitalized after self-medicating with ivermectin intended for horses," the FDA said in a consumer update .

The high doses in ivermectin products for animals "can be highly toxic in humans," the FDA warned. Versions of the drug approved for humans could also interact with other medications, and people could overdose and potentially die, the agency said.

ABC News' Brian Hartman contributed to this report.

Comments / 14

Darryl Fricke
2021-08-21

Isn’t it ironic that we can go to a farm supply and buy medication to heal and cure any problems with our livestock, but all the medical researchers in the world can’t cure problems with humans….

Reply(1)
5
KD Alex
2021-08-21

Funny, sad thing is, the ones who contemplated following their leader's suggestion to drink bleach are most likely the ones purchasing this. 😂😂😂 I thought they took Stump's social media platforms away. 🤭🤭🤭

Reply(1)
3
Related
KRQE News 13

The main COVID symptoms have changed, research shows

(NEXSTAR) — Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, patients have reported dozens of different symptoms, ranging from cold and flu-like symptoms to more unique ones, including “COVID tongue.”. But like all viruses, the primary symptoms associated with COVID have changed and can vary based on your vaccination...
UPI News

Adults can become severely ill from RSV

As health experts warn about RSV infections in infants and toddlers, adults should know that they, too, can become severely ill from the virus. Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is not always the mild respiratory illness people think it is but can lead to symptoms as serious as seen with influenza, according to an expert from Baylor College of Medicine in Houston.
BGR.com

New cookie recall: If you live in these 3 states, check your pantry now

Cookie fans in three states should know there’s a new recall in place involving a type of cookies from Sotto i Trully. The Florida-based company is recalling its Assorted Italian Cookies because the retail boxes actually contain Italian Wedding Cookies. They have walnuts in them, which is a known allergen. But the retail boxes do not list the ingredient on the label.
GEORGIA STATE
CNET

Two Batches of Blood Pressure Medicine Have Been Recalled

Two lots of quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets made by Aurobindo Pharma USA are being recalled because they contain too-high levels of nitrosamines. These are compounds that are commonly found in water and foods including meats, dairy products and vegetables in lower levels, but nitrosamines may increase the risk of cancer if people are exposed to them above acceptable levels over long periods of time, according to the voluntary recall from Aurobindo, which was posted by the US Food and Drug Administration.
The Hill

CDC map puts 7 states in worst category for flu activity

(NEXSTAR) – The 2022 flu season is off to an early and vicious start, especially in the South, according to tracking by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC has seven states, plus Washington, D.C., in the highest category for flu activity, shown in purple on the map below. Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, Tennessee, South Carolina and Virginia are all categorized as “very high.”
GEORGIA STATE
KTSA

CDC says some nursing homes and hospitals no longer need to require universal masking

Outside of communities seeing “high” levels of COVID-19 transmission, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has ended a blanket plea for Americans in hospitals and nursing homes to wear masks indoors. The change, one of many published Friday evening to the agency’s guidance for COVID-19 infection control...
The Atlantic

Doctors Are Failing Patients With Disabilities

This piece was originally published by Undark Magazine. Ben Salentine, the associate director of health-sciences managed care at the University of Illinois Hospital and Health Sciences System, hasn’t been weighed in more than a decade. His doctors “just kind of guess” his weight, he says, because they don’t have a wheelchair-accessible scale.
US News and World Report

U.S. COVID Public Health Emergency to Stay in Place

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States will keep in place the public health emergency status of the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing millions of Americans to still receive free tests, vaccines and treatments, two Biden administration officials said on Friday. The possibility of a winter surge in COVID cases and the need for...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Hill

Health Care — Moderna says new vaccine effective

In another example of how some people have too much money, an auction bidder purchased an old pair of Steve Jobs’s Birkenstocks over the weekend. In health news, Moderna said its updated COVID vaccine gives a strong immune response against omicron subvariants. We’ll also look at an extension in the federal health emergency for the coronavirus.
GEORGIA STATE
UPI News

'Tripledemic' is overwhelming U.S. emergency departments

Emergency rooms are clogged with people who are waiting for inpatient beds or other care and it's causing a crisis, according to the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP). ACEP is one of more than 30 medical, patient advocacy and public health and safety groups who have sent a letter...
TODAY.com

Why the RSV surge is so serious, and what to know about symptoms and treatment

With the arrival of cold and flu season, and COVID-19 still infecting and killing thousands weekly, many hospitals have been straining to keep up with demand. What's more, an unprecedented surge of cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), a common virus, have compounded matters, causing pediatric hospitals in some regions to hit capacity and creating reduced and delayed access to care.
Markets Insider

Get ready for the Great American Land Rush

The United States of America, home of purple mountain majesties, amber waves of grain, and seas of shining … solar farms?. After decades of denial, foot-dragging, and political bickering, the US is finally starting to take meaningful action to tackle the climate crisis. The Biden administration's signature legislative victory, the Inflation Reduction Act, includes $370 billion in subsidies, some of which is to accelerate the adoption of the "green grid," an array of solar panels, wind farms, and power lines to shift the nation from fossil fuels to renewable energy. Even consumers are switching their behavior: More people are installing solar panels and buying electric cars.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC News

ABC News

906K+
Followers
191K+
Post
516M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy