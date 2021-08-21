Cancel
Politics

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

ABC News
ABC News
 8 days ago

ABC’s “This Week” — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin; Surgeon General Vivek Murthy; Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa; retired Adm. Mike Mullen, a former Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman.

——

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan; Education Secretary Miguel Cardona; Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.

———

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Secretary of State Antony Blinken; Gov. Larry Hogan, R-Md.; former U.S. Ambassador to Afghanistan Ryan Crocker; former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley; Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former Food and Drug Administration commissioner.

——

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sullivan; Murthy; Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.

——

“Fox News Sunday” — Blinken; Murthy; Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb.

ABC News

ABC News

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

