STRAWBERRY (CBS SF) — A wall of flames from the Caldor Fire advanced along the Highway 50 corridor early Friday, stirring up ‘extreme fire behavior’ that ripped through thick stands of timber and tinder-dry underbrush as the blaze continued to move toward the heavily populated Lake Tahoe Basin. During his Friday morning update, Cal Fire Operations Chief Tim Ernst said firefighters had a battle on their hands holding the eastern edge toward Lake Tahoe. Over the last 24 hours, the fire grew by more than 7,000 acres, mostly along the Highway 50 corridor that connects South Lake Tahoe with Sacramento. The burn zone...