President of Chaminade College Preparatory School dies battling COVID-19 after vaccination

The president of Chaminade College Preparatory School died Friday after he was hospitalized with COVID-19.

Father Ralph Siefert had been in the hospital fighting COVID-19.

Siefert had been the school's president since 1986.

Siefert had been fully vaccinated against the virus, according to an email from the school on Monday. The school had asked students, faculty and staff to pray for Siefert.

Siefert was surrounded by several of his closest friends when he died.

"He spent his life doing what he loved; educating young men and helping them live a life that would get them to heaven," stated an email from the school and a Chaminade Athletics Facebook post. "We take comfort knowing he is at peace and ready to meet our Lord Jesus Christ in his eternal home."

Siefert was a Doctor of Ministry from Andover Newton Theological School and held other degrees in theology. He was set to retire in June 2022.