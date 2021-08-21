The Location For NYC’s Epic Banksy Street Art Exhibit Has Finally Been Revealed

The location for NYC’s captivating ‘Banksy: Genius or Vandal?’ exhibition has finally been announced — and it’s huge!. The exhibit dedicated to the famous and enigmatic British artist is here to let you into the artistic universe of the most influential creator of our time. This one-of-a-kind 24,500 sqft exhibit will finally open to the public on August 28, right in the heart of Manhattan’s bustling Union Square neighborhood at the former Urban Outfitters on 526 6th Avenue (Southeast Corner of 14th W. Street at 6th Avenue).