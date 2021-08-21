Cancel
Cambridge, MN

First ever Small Business Summer Bash happening up north

 7 days ago

Summer is winding down and up north there's gunna be a party to celebrate the end of the season, while supporting small businesses, and teachers.

The Small Business Summer Bash is Sunday, Aug. 22 at Pinewood in Cambridge. The market opens at 10:30 a.m., and the concert kicks off at 5:30 p.m.

The event is an end of summer party where guests can enjoy a day of drinking, eating and shopping local.

And at the end of the night enjoy an outdoor concert .

Event organizers say 7% of sales from the event will be invested into supporting small businesses, teachers, and local bars and restaurants through their "Teachers are Under-Appreciated Fund.”

Tickets for the outdoor concert can be found, here .

