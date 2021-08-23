GM to spend $1 billion to expand Chevy Bolt EV recall to cover newer model years

As most are already aware, the semiconductor chip shortage has severely impacted automotive production in recent months. And even though Ford has focused on building its most profitable and strategically important vehicles during these unprecedented times, the 2021 Ford F-150 has still faced numerous production cuts, mainly due to a fire at a Japanese chip plant, and even a train derailment that destroyed a number of new pickups. The automaker was able to ship a large number of F-150s stored at various locations around Detroit recently, and now, it’s poised to remove a feature quite a few people aren’t fans of in an attempt to get more F-150s in the hands of owners – auto start-stop.