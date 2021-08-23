Cancel
GM to spend $1 billion to expand Chevy Bolt EV recall to cover newer model years

By Claudia Assis
General Motors Co. says it will expand its recall of Chevy Bolt EVs to cover more model years, saying that in "rare circumstances" the batteries have two defects that increase the risk of fires.

