Environment

Forecast: Hot and humid weekend as classic late-August weather sets in

KVUE
KVUE
 5 days ago

Classic late-August weather has returned to Central Texas and will continue through the first half of the upcoming week. This means afternoon highs stay in the upper 90s to lower triple digits with no major rain chances.

Monday through Wednesday look completely dry with afternoon highs right around 99 or 100 degrees. It will still be humid, so expect more triple-digit feels-like temperatures. Make sure to stay hydrated and be safe with the heat!

The door will open for small rain chances late next week. We now have isolated showers and storms in the forecast starting Thursday and lasting into next weekend, but we're still only expecting rain chances around 20% at this time. It will also trend just a touch cooler with afternoon highs around the mid-90s.

SUNDAY NIGHT:
Mostly clear and seasonal. South wind at 5 to 10 mph.
LOW: 75°

MONDAY:
Mostly sunny and hot. South-southeast wind at 5 to 10 mph.
HIGH: 99°

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23lTMy_0bYAwyBm00

Stay with KVUE on YouTube , Facebook , Twitter and Instagram and download the KVUE News app so you can stay ahead of the weather: kvue.com/app.

