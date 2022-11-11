College football fans can once again stream live game action on Paramount Plus for the 2022 season; just one of many ways for college football fans to watch college football online .

CBS is home to SEC football for the 2022 season, which of course means games featuring Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Tennessee, Texas A&M and more; many of which have already proven memorable (particularly Tennessee's upset of Alabama).

CBS Sports, which is available to live stream on Paramount Plus, also carries games featuring the military academies and more.

Here’s what you need to know on how to watch college football on Paramount Plus. (Don't forget you can also watch NFL Games on Paramount Plus too).

Streaming college football games on Paramount Plus is as easy as signing up for the subscription. However, you need to be signed up for Paramount Plus Premium, which is the ad-free version of the streaming service. You can always give it a try first with a seven-day Paramount Plus free trial .

Once you are signed up and logged in to Paramount Plus, to start streaming the games you head over to the Live TV section. Once you find the game for that week, click stream and enjoy the college football action.

While Paramount Plus is available to the UK and other countries outside of the US, anyone outside of the states cannot watch college football via Paramount Plus, as you need access to local CBS stations.

This week's college football offerings on Paramount Plus feature a doubleheader of SEC games. First, Tennessee looks to bounce back after getting beat by Georgia as they go up against Missouri. Then, in the SEC Game of the Week, No. 9 Alabama squares off with their rival, No. 11 Ole Miss.

Here is the complete schedule for the upcoming college football games available to stream on Paramount Plus:

November 12

Missouri vs Tennessee, noon ET/9 am PT

SEC on CBS Game of the Week: Alabama vs Ole Miss, 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT

November 19

SEC on CBS Game of the Week, 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT

November 25

Utah State vs Boise State, noon ET/9 am PT

Arkansas vs Missouri, 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT

November 26

SEC on CBS Game of the Week, 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT

December 3

SEC Championship Game, 4 pm ET/1 pm PT

December 10

Army vs Navy, 3 pm ET/noon PT

December 30