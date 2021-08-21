Cancel
Environment

AccuWeather: Unsettled, humid weekend

Posted by 
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x0v05_0bY9uCLq00

Meteorologist Chris Sowers is tracking rounds of heavy downpours for the weekend, plus the latest track on Henri.

SATURDAY: Becoming mostly cloudy and very humid again. A few showers and thunderstorms are likely during the afternoon. Not everyone will see them. High 84.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and muggy. A shower or thunderstorm is possible this evening with a round of steadier rain possible after midnight (east of the city). Low 74.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and humid with some rain and a thunderstorm, especially for areas east of the city. This forecast is very tentative though as it all depends on the exact track of Tropical Storm Henri. High 83.

Rip currents and rough surf will be our biggest concerns this weekend. A high risk is set for Saturday and Sunday. Seas building 5 to 8.

MONDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid. A spotty shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 86.

TUESDAY: Hot and humid. High 90.

WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds, hot. High 91.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. High 91.

FRIDAY: Sun and clouds, still humid. High 89.

