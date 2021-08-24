Missing woman had recent contact with man fatally shot by police at golf course

An Alamosa woman reported missing by her family had contact the night she went missing with the man killed by officers at a golf course earlier this week in Thornton, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Cheyenne Goins, 21, was reported missing by her family on Aug. 12 and both the Alamosa County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) and CBI are concerned that foul play is involved with her disappearance.

According to CBI, which was asked to assist with the investigation by the ACSO, several people were in contact with Goins the night she went missing, including the man killed in Northglenn on Tuesday.

That man has been identified as 33-year-old Lucas Antonio Salas by the Adams County coroner.

Around 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 18, Northglenn officers tried to contact the suspect, identified as Salas, in the 300 block of Malley Drive, but the man drove away on North Washington Street, according to Northglenn Police.

Thornton Police officers responded to assist before the Salas' vehicle stopped at the side of the road at 136th Avenue alongside Thorncreek Golf Course, according to NPD.

The suspect then got out of the vehicle and ran onto the greens of the golf course. According to Northglenn police, he then pulled out a gun and exchanged fire with officers.

Salas was hit by gunshots and later died, according to NPD. No officers were injured.

CBI described Salas as "most definitely a person of interest in Goins’ disappearance."

No formal charges had been filed against that person at the time of the shooting incident on Tuesday, CBI said.

NPD described the man as a homicide suspect, but it's unclear at this time if that reference related to the disappearance of Goins or another case.

Anyone with information about the disappearance of Goins is asked to call 719-589-5807.

