9 simple ways to help conserve water

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Utilities Commission and the Winter Park Water & Wastewater department are calling for its water customers to immediately begin conserving water due to a shortage of liquid oxygen, which is used in their water cleaning process.

For now, both companies are asking water customers to immediately stop using their irrigation systems and pressure washing to limit water consumption.

Here are nine other ways OUC says you can help conserve water:

1. When washing your car with a hose, always use a spray nozzle to stop water flow between rinsings.

2. Clean driveways and sidewalks with a broom instead of a hose.

3. Check for leaks in outdoor faucets, pipes and hoses, repairing any leaks promptly.

4. Cover your pool or spa to reduce evaporation and check for pool/spa for leaks, making repairs promptly.

5. Repair leaking faucets and toilets.

6. Install water-saver flush valves in toilets and water-saver showerheads.

7. Take short showers and turn off the water while brushing your teeth or shaving.

8. Wash only full loads in your dishwasher and clothes washer, and when you wash dishes by hand, fill up the sink with water and turn off the faucet.

9. Recycle water rather than pouring it down the drain. (For instance, used water from a fish tank is good for watering plants.)