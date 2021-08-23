Canton police investigating fatal shooting of 28-year-old man

*Editor's Note: The video in the player above is from a previous unrelated report.

The Canton Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that left one person dead earlier last Thursday.

Officials responded to the 800 block of Lawrence Road NE just after 11:30 p.m. for reports of someone being shot. At the scene, police located a man suffering multiple gunshot wounds inside a home.

SUBSCRIBE: G et the day's top headlines sent to your email inbox each weekday morning with the 3News to GO! newsletter

The victim, who has been identified as 28-year-old Deladea Grant of Canton, was transported to Mercy Hospital by the Canton Fire Department, where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect was identified early Monday as 23-year-old Jujuan Myron Turner. The Canton Police Department says he's wanted for murder.

Also arrested in connection with to this investigation is 29-year-old Brittney Mitchell on a charge of tampering with evidence.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with any information on the shooting is being urged to contact the Canton Police Detective Bureau at 330-489-3144. Those hoping to provide tips can remain anonymous. Tips can also be submitted Tip411 or the Stark County Crimestoppers.

This is a developing story. Check back with 3News for updates.

Want to be the first to know about the most important local and national news? Download the WKYC app today; ( Android , Apple ).

*Editor's Note: The video in the player above is from a previous unrelated report.

More Headlines: