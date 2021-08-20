15 best kids’ lunch boxes that’ll be your little one’s bread and butter

As anyone with school -aged kids knows, prepping the perfect packed lunch every morning is no easy task. From feeding fussy eaters to hitting that five-a-day goal, making a meal that’ll still taste good by lunchtime requires a fair bit of forward-planning – and a lunch box that’s up to the job.

Thankfully, the humble lunch box has moved on a fair bit in recent years, and there are several clever solutions available. Two-tier lunch boxes separate snacks from lunches, or sweet from savoury, while insulated options are ideal for hot foods, and cool bags will keep culinary creations perfectly chilled.

If you’re looking for a lunch box for school, one thing to consider is portability. Preschool and reception-age kids will need something that’s small enough to carry independently, but still big enough to accommodate their sarnies. Older kids will have stronger opinions on design, and might need a larger lunch box that incorporates a drinks-bottle holder.

A bento box can be a helpful way of cutting down on packaging. These Japanese-inspired boxes have lots of small compartments to separate food, so they’re good for snacks as well as lunches. If you’re planning to send your child to school with hot food, consider an insulated food flask. Some lunch boxes even combine the two, with extras such as removable compartments, accessories and cutlery .

Finally, there are some seriously clever sustainable lunch box options to consider, from reusable eco wraps to bags and boxes made from recycled materials. Whatever you choose, make sure the size of your lunch box is sufficient. Nothing ruins an afternoon at school faster than finding your Babybel embedded in your banana – except double maths.

How we tested

We looked at a range of lunch boxes to find the ones that prevented our food from turning into a sweaty, soggy mess by mealtime. We tested options for hot and cold food – making sure everything stayed at the right temperature from 7am to 1pm as a minimum – and tried out standard lunch boxes as well as bento boxes and flasks.

To narrow down our list of favourites, we factored in price and durability, and awarded bonus points for sustainability. Finally, our school-age testers had the last word when it came to design and style. Or in their words: “How jealous our friends will be.”

The best kids’ lunch boxes for 2022 are:

Best overall – Smiggle better together double-decker lunch box: £18.50, Smiggle.co.uk

– Smiggle better together double-decker lunch box: £18.50, Smiggle.co.uk Best for toddlers – Munchkin kids’ lunch bento box: £22.99, Munchkin.co.uk

– Munchkin kids’ lunch bento box: £22.99, Munchkin.co.uk Best for dinosaur-lovers – Joules munch lunch bag: £16.95, Joules.com

– Joules munch lunch bag: £16.95, Joules.com Best for everyday use – Mountain Warehouse printed lunch bag: £5.99, Mountainwarehouse.com

– Mountain Warehouse printed lunch bag: £5.99, Mountainwarehouse.com Best for hot lunches – Rachel Ellen x Thermos funtainer food flash: £20, Thermos.co.uk

– Rachel Ellen x Thermos funtainer food flash: £20, Thermos.co.uk Best for animal style – Hype gradient pastel animal print lunch box: £14.99, Justhype.com

– Hype gradient pastel animal print lunch box: £14.99, Justhype.com Best for hot and cold food – Omiebox bento box: £44.95, Yesbebe.co.uk

– Omiebox bento box: £44.95, Yesbebe.co.uk Best for keeping food chilled – Packit freezable and foldable lunch food cooling bag: £23.75, Amazon.co.uk

– Packit freezable and foldable lunch food cooling bag: £23.75, Amazon.co.uk Best for wrapping sandwiches – Cotswold Eco reusable and washable children’s sandwich and snack wrap: £6.95, Thecotswoldecocompany.co.uk

– Cotswold Eco reusable and washable children’s sandwich and snack wrap: £6.95, Thecotswoldecocompany.co.uk Best for salad on the go – Hip clutch: £18.99, Amazon.co.uk

– Hip clutch: £18.99, Amazon.co.uk Best for sustainability – Huski Home multi-compartment reusable lunch box: £14.99, Huskihome.com

– Huski Home multi-compartment reusable lunch box: £14.99, Huskihome.com Best for tiny superheroes – Smash Heros clip top bag: £8.25, Sainsburys.co.uk

– Smash Heros clip top bag: £8.25, Sainsburys.co.uk Best for hungry teens – Primus preppen vacuum jug: £33.73, Primusequipment.com

– Primus preppen vacuum jug: £33.73, Primusequipment.com Best for glitz appeal – Monsoon supernova sequin lunch bag: £15, Monsoon.co.uk

– Monsoon supernova sequin lunch bag: £15, Monsoon.co.uk Best for label-lovers – Fjällräven kånken mini cooler: £55, Fjallraven.com

Smiggle better together double-decker lunch box

Munchkin kids’ lunch bento box

Joules munch lunch bag

Mountain Warehouse printed lunch bag

Rachel Ellen x Thermos funtainer food flash

Hype gradient pastel animal print lunch box

Omiebox bento box

Packit freezable and foldable lunch food cooling bag

Cotswold Eco reusable and washable children’s sandwich and snack wrap

Hip clutch

Huski Home multi-compartment reusable lunch box

Smash Heros clip top bag

Primus preppen vacuum jug

Monsoon supernova sequin lunch bag

Fjällräven kånken mini cooler

The verdict: Kids’ lunch boxes