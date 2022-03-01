ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
103.5 WEZL

Here's Every Charleston Restaurant Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives'

By Sarah Tate
103.5 WEZL
103.5 WEZL
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i5OAG_0bXxJJ7S00
Photo: Getty Images

Visitors from all over come to the South Carolina coast to experience the simple, yet beautiful, wonder that is Charleston and all it holds, taking a stroll along the riverfront or simply enjoying a night out during a warm, summer evening.

In addition to the view, the city has a multitude of amazing restaurants that offer a range in cuisine, so you are sure to find anything your heart (or stomach) desires. From Caribbean cuisine and soul food to popular diners and delicious sandwiches, this city has plenty of choices to answer the age-old question, "What's for dinner?"

As a way to showcase the culinary diversity of Charleston, nearly half a dozen eateries have been featured on Food Network's long-running hit show Diners, Drive-ins & Dives, hosted by Guy Fieri . Listed below are all the Charleston-area restaurants Fieri has visited since the show premiered in 2007.

These are the restaurants that have closed since they appeared on the show:

  • Perfectly Franks : Season 13, Episode 4 (December 2011)
  • Dixie Supply Bakery and Cafe : Season 14, Episode 13 (July 2012)

Comments / 1

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

How a Soul Food Spot Became Black Hollywood’s Top Restaurant for Power Dining

There are dozens of L.A. restaurants that draw actors dining with agents and directors imbibing with studio executives. Only one, however, lays claim to an outdoor space where said guests also will do the electric slide, mid-meal, while belting out Luther Vandross. Such was the scene at Alta Adams a few months ago, when Lena Waithe and her Hillman Grad Productions team convened there for a night of soul food-laced revelry. A restaurant that would foster that level of comfort and joy is exactly what co-owner, chef and Watts native Keith Corbin was aiming for when he opened the West Adams...
LOS ANGELES, CA
iheart.com

Restaurant Busted for Selling Costco Cake

A Redditor has made quite an allegation about a “Red Velvet Cake for Two” he recently ordered at a restaurant. It appeared that his dessert looked just like Costco’s mini red velvet cakes with some vanilla ice cream and a little whipped cream to ‘disguise’ it. Now Costco certainly has some great desserts as well as drinks, snacks, ready-to-eat meals, and more, but it doesn’t seem quite right when you order a restaurant item that you can buy on your own.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soul Food#Moose#Food Drink#Restaurants#Drive Ins Dives#Getty Images Visitors#Food Network#Fuel Charleston Lrb#Dixie Supply Bakery
bizjournals

Local barbecue favorite closing after three decades in business

After 31 years of smoking and slicing meat, the owners of Willard's BBQ Junction said it will be closing its doors at the end of this week. In a post on Facebook, owner James Willard said difficulty in finding staff and rising costs contributed to the decision to close. "Since...
deseret.com

Taco Bell has 3 new menu items

Get excited because Taco Bell has some great news. Do you like the new Doritos flavor, Flamin’ Hot Cool Ranch? Well, now you can get it at the fast-food chain. Taco Bell will be officially adding the Flamin’ Hot Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Tacos to the menu on Feb. 10.
RESTAURANTS
shefinds

Why You Should Never Eat A McDonald’s Apple Pie Again—Ew!

From its crispy, cinnamon-drizzled outer layer to its warm and sweet, crushed-apple-filled inside, it’s no wonder why McDonald’s Baked Hot Apple Pie has been a popular mainstay on its international menus for years. The item, a baked miniature pastry, comes in a compact box and is one of the most iconic Dollar Menu foods the chain has.
FOOD & DRINKS
Popculture

Subway Brings Back Fan-Favorite Sandwich

A fan-favorite sandwich is making its return to the Subway menu! The beloved sandwich chain has officially returned the Subway Club sandwich back to menus nationwide, with a bit of an update, and Subway is celebrating the return with a new deal! According to Chew Boom, the Subway Club is now made with new Choice Angus Roast Beef, which is nestled on Hearty Multigrain Bread that also boasts oven-roasted turkey and Black Forest Ham, as well as lettuce, spinach, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, and red onions.
RESTAURANTS
Upworthy

Man ditches his date at a restaurant after learning she was racist, asks if he was wrong

We've all probably been on a bad date before. Sometimes people just don't click with each other, and that's okay. But what do you do when you learn that the person you're on a date with doesn't share the same ethical values you care about? Well, one Redditor was left feeling guilty after ditching his date at a restaurant when he learned she was racist. He took to the forum "Am I The A*shole?" to ask fellow users if he was in the wrong for leaving her at the restaurant with no transport. He states in his post, "I don't know what I will say if I ever meet her again."
SOCIETY
Greyson F

Local Restaurant Chain Opening New Location

More Mexican food is coming your way.Hybrid Storytellers/Unsplash. Greater Phoenix is home to a number of local chains. There’s more than a handful of restaurants that have found enough success to warrant spreading their culinary love to other areas of the Valley. That is once again happening with a popular local Mexican fast-food chain as it prepares for further expansion.
PHOENIX, AZ
Villages Daily Sun

Berry good weekend for local festival

The end of winter has many signs, including longer days and warmer weather. In Florida, the end of strawberry growing season signals that it is time to get excited for spring. The Villages celebrates with the annual Strawberry Festival at Brownwood Paddock Square, happening from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and Sunday.
THE VILLAGES, FL
The Kitchn

The $8 Costco Treat That Tastes (Almost) Better than Homemade

Every month, I expect the thrill of shopping at Costco to wane, and every month I’m pleasantly proved wrong. On this last trip, I spotted a display in the bakery section that completely upended my normal route through the warehouse. There they were: a half-dozen chocolate mini cakes in their clamshell packages. They looked so rich and decadent, I couldn’t not try one. After just one bite (I did wait until I got home), I knew I couldn’t keep this find to myself.
FOOD & DRINKS
TheStreet

Burger King Has Its Biggest, Priciest Burger Ever

Restaurant Brands International's (QSR) - Get Restaurant Brands International Inc Report Burger King has gone big before. In 2016 it offers a monstrosity called the Egg-Normous Buritto. This 805 calories treat offered sausage, thick-cut naturally smoked bacon, scrambled eggs, golden hash browns, shredded cheddar cheese, and melted American cheese, plus a creamy spicy sauce all wrapped up in a warm flour tortilla and served with a side of Picante Sauce.
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

Forget the 4 for $4, Wendy's Has a New Deal on Its Menu

Wendy's (WEN) - Get Wendy's Company Report competes with key rivals McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report and Restaurant Brands International's (QSR) - Get Restaurant Brands International Inc Report Burger King using an interesting mix of being different while also copying its rivals. The chain built its business around its square burger, a shape that founder Dave Thomas picked to illustrate that Wendy's does not use frozen beef.
RESTAURANTS
Food Beast

The Oldest Black-Owned Restaurants in Major Cities Across America

Black History Month allows us to reflect on stories and people that have set examples of what’s possible. With a closer look at the past, we find that a vision, and the right support, help to make the impossible possible. In honor of remaining steadfast in working towards a...
RESTAURANTS
103.5 WEZL

103.5 WEZL

Charleston, SC
135
Followers
129
Post
34K+
Views
ABOUT

Charleston's #1 for New Country

 https://wezl.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy