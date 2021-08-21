Should top executives be held personally liable after for-profit colleges collapse?

For many of us, student loan debt can feel like a bit of a roller coaster. Yay! Graduation. Yikes! Drowning in student loan debt. Yay! There’s growing political support for student loan cancellation. Yikes! Not for all borrowers and all amounts. Trying to figure out how to repay your student loans in this atmosphere can be emotionally exhausting, regardless of how universal the concept of borrowing for education is. A Federal Reserve report from 2021 shows 30% of all adults took out loans to pay for school.