Supreme Court halts order restoring Trump-era immigration policy

Central American asylum-seekers arrive at El Ceibo, Guatemala, after being deported by air from the U.S. to Mexico and then shipped into Guatemala by land. | Santiago Billy/AP Photo

The Supreme Court issued a temporary stay late Friday blocking a court order requiring the Biden administration to reinstate a Trump-era immigration policy requiring most asylum seekers arriving at the nation's southern border to return to Mexico while awaiting a hearing in the U.S.

Shortly after 11 P.M. Friday, the high court released an order from Justice Samuel Alito putting on hold the lower-court order to restore the so-called Remain-in-Mexico policy. In issuing the stay through Tuesday night, Alito said he was acting "so that the full Court" could consider the Justice Department's application to hold the injunction in abeyance until litigation over the issue is resolved.

Earlier this year, President Joe Biden ended the so-called Remain in Mexico policy . First implemented by former President Donald Trump, the policy required migrants seeking asylum in the U.S. to remain in Mexico until their court dates.

However, the states of Texas and Missouri filed suit in federal court to force restoration of the Trump policy. U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, a Trump appointee in Amarillo, Texas, ordered last Friday that the Biden administration reinstate the policy within seven days.

The Justice Department appealed to the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals earlier this week and sought an immediate stay. However, the stay request was rejected unanimously on Thursday by a three-judge panel, a move that all but forced the Biden administration to seek relief from the Supreme Court. In a statement earlier on Friday, the Department of Justice said that it was "reviewing the ruling and considering potential next steps.” Later on Friday, the Department asked the U.S. Supreme Court to issue a stay of the injunction.

"Relief from this Court is both urgently needed and amply justified," Brian Fletcher, the acting solicitor general, wrote in the application.

Alito gave lawyers for Texas and Missouri until Tuesday at noon to file arguments with the high court about why Kacsmaryk's order should be allowed to go into force.

This controversy over Remain in Mexico comes as a record number of migrants , including many unaccompanied children, are crossing the U.S.-Mexico border to seek asylum.

The Biden administration has worked to implement what it has characterized as a more humane policy for migrants arriving at the border, ending the Trump administration practice of separating families who cross the border together and working to reunite those who were separated while Trump was president. But Biden has faced criticism for his administration's continued reliance on detention facilities for some migrants, including unaccompanied children, seeking asylum in the U.S.

Vice President Kamala Harris has spearheaded the Biden administration effort to combat the conditions in the Northern Triangle countries of Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador that have prompted migrants to seek refuge in the U.S. But that push has made little clear headway and the White House has faced criticism as record numbers of migrants arrived at the border this summer, a season when high temperatures typically keep asylum seekers from approaching the border.

Kacsmaryk's ruling last week said the Biden administration had violated the Administrative Procedure Act by failing to consider some relevant factors before reversing the Remain-in-Mexico policy, formally known as the Migrant Protection Protocols. His ruling drew largely on the Supreme Court's decision last year invalidating Trump's move to wind down the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, known as DACA, which protects immigrants who arrived in the country illegally as children. The high court's 5-4 decision in that case faulted the Trump administration for not giving adequate consideration to the interests of those who relied on the existing program.