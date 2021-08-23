Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bella Vista, AR

Bella Vista Fire Department hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Posted by 
5NEWS
5NEWS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FmX3q_0bXqklXK00

The Bella Vista Fire Department is holding a COVID-19 vaccine clinic next week.

The fire department personnel will be administering the first, second and third doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to those who are eligible.

The clinic will be held at St. Bernard's Catholic Church on Monday, August 23 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. To avoid crowds and long wait times, those who are wanting the vaccine will be required to sign up ahead of time.

According to the FDA, those eligible for the third dose are, "certain immunocompromised individuals, specifically, solid organ transplant recipients or those who are diagnosed with conditions that are considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromise," as well as "close contacts of immunocompromised persons as appropriate for their health status, to provide increased protection to their loved ones."

The first, second and third COVID-19 vaccine is for anyone over the age of 12.

For anyone under 18, parental consent and physical presence are required. If you are receiving the second or third dose of the vaccine, you are asked to bring your vaccination record card.

Click here to sign up to receive the vaccine.

Visit the COVID-19 Information Center for vaccine resources.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gpBQX_0bXqklXK00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
5NEWS

5NEWS

Fort Smith, AR
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fort Smith local news

 https://www.5newsonline.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bella Vista, AR
Government
Local
Arkansas Coronavirus
Local
Arkansas Government
Local
Arkansas COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Bella Vista, AR
Local
Arkansas Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Catholic Church#Immunocompromise
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy