Why August 20th Matters In Rock History

By Dave Basner
 5 days ago
Photo: Redferns

It’s August 20th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1973, The Rolling Stones released “Angie.” The ballad went on to become one of their biggest hits.

In 1992, Sting married Trudie Styler .

In 1988, at England’s Monsters of Rock festival, two fans were trampled to death during a set by Guns N’ Roses . As the band performed, singer Axl Rose urged the crowd, “Don’t f***ing kill each other,” because the ground was wet and the crowd 107-thousand strong was surging forward.

In 1988, Steve Winwood had the number one album in the country with Roll With It . Meanwhile, the set’s title track topped the singles chart.

In 1991, Nirvana and Sonic Youth kicked off a joint European tour in Cork, Ireland.

And in 2012, Green Day released a special ten-level edition of the game Angry Birds featuring the band members as the green pigs. Players who got to the tenth level were treated with a new song from the band.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

